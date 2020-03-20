UEFA has postponed EURO 2020 for 12 months. All other UEFA competitions are on hold until further notice.

See full details >

Postponement of UEFA futsal competitions

Friday 20 March 2020

A number of UEFA futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been postponed until further notice.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the technical table prior to the final matchday at Multiusos de Gondomar in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Fitzgerald - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile)
PORTO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the technical table prior to the final matchday at Multiusos de Gondomar in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Fitzgerald - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile) UEFA via Sportsfile

In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, a number of futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been postponed until further notice.

All seven UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round play-off ties have been postponed to a later date comprised tentatively between June and mid-December. The qualifying group stage draw (scheduled for 14 May) is postponed to 7 July.

Both 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off ties have been postponed to a later date, tentatively between June and mid-August.

All UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2021 preliminary round mini-tournaments have been postponed to a later date, comprised tentatively between June and September.

Information regarding the postponement of the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals was published earlier this week.

Further information about the rescheduling of these competitions/matches will be given in due course.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 20 March 2020
Top