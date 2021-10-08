Women’s Futsal EURO main round starts 20 October

The four UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO finalists will be decided when the main round mini-tournaments are played from 20 to 23 October.

Holders Spain are among 13 teams entering at this stage, joined by preliminary round winners Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The four group winners will qualify for the knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, hosted by one of the contenders.

Groups

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with in principle one of the nations appointed as hosts.

Group 1: Russia, Hungary, Belarus (hosts), Netherlands

Group 2: Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium

Group 4: Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia