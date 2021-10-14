Women’s Futsal EURO main round starts Wednesday
Thursday 14 October 2021
The four contenders for March's finals will be decided by the main round mini-tournaments running from 20 to 23 October.
The four UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO finalists will be decided when the main round mini-tournaments are played from 20 to 23 October.
Holders Spain are among 13 teams entering at this stage, joined by preliminary round winners Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The four group winners will qualify for the knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, hosted by one of the contenders.
- Qualified from preliminary round: Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia
- Spain won the first edition in 2019 with hosts Portugal finishing runners-up and Russia defeating Ukraine for third place.
- The competition was postponed from its original dates between May 2020 and February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups
- The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with in principle one of the nations appointed as hosts.
Group 1: Russia, Hungary, Belarus (hosts), Netherlands
Group 2: Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia
Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium
Group 4: Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia