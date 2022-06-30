Women's Futsal EURO finals ties

Holders Spain meet Ukraine and hosts Portugal to take on Hungary, who replace Russia, in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals on 1 July, with the final and third-place play-off two days later.

Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar again stage the finals: Spain beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural tournament of 2019.

Match schedule Friday 1 July:

Semi-finals

Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Portugal vs Hungary* Sunday 3 July:

Third place play-off

Ukraine vs : 15:30 CET

Final

Spain vs : 19:00 CET Local time in Portugal is one hour behind CET *Hungary replace Russia

Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland

2019 final tournament: Fourth place

Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden

2019 final tournament: Winners

Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Runners-up



Main round Group 1 runners-up* (Minsk, Belarus): W5-4 vs Belarus, L0-3 vs Russia, W3-1 vs Netherlands

*Hungary replace Russia

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Finals postponed from March