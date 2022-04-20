Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round starts 11 May

The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 begins on 11 May when the preliminary round kicks off.

For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019.

There are no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.

The top 12 ranked nations begin in the main round; the other four slots are decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders compete in three mini-tournaments running between 11 and 14 May, from which the group winners and the best runners-up will progress.

Preliminary round groups (matches 11–14 May)

Group A: Netherlands, Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia

Group B: Belgium, Slovakia, Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova

Group C: Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania (hosts)

Latvia are making their debut.

The three group winners and the best runners-up progress to the main round.

Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)

Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Winner preliminary round Group C

Group 4 (hosts tbc): Russia*, Hungary, Czech Republic, Preliminary round best runner-up

*Russia suspended until further notice