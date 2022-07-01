UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-final highlights, round-up: Spain and Portugal set up decider

Spain and Portugal will replay their UEFA Women's Futsal EURO final from three years ago on Sunday after winning their last-four ties in Gondomar.

Holders Spain overwhelmed Ukraine before hosts Portugal forced their way past Hungary. At this venue in 2019, Spain beat Portugal 4-0 to win the inaugural title but a close decider is expected this time on the evidence of the semi-finals. Before that Ukraine, fourth in 2019, will play finals debutants Hungary for bronze.

Gondomar finals Friday 1 July:

Semi-finals

Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Portugal 6-0 Hungary Sunday 3 July:

Third place play-off

Hungary vs Ukraine: 15:30 CET

Final

Portugal vs Spain: 19:00 CET Local time in Portugal is one hour behind CET

Highlights: Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Spain showed their ruthless streak within 26 seconds as Ukraine, who had begun cautiously, lost the ball and Peque squared for Mayte to open the scoring. Ukraine regrouped and more than once made Silvia work in the Spain goal, but the holders were dominant and in the eighth minute Luci finished off a sweeping team move.

Late in the first half there was another choice goal as Peque's chipped through ball was met with a similarly astute finish by 19-year-old Irene Córdoba. Shortly afterwards Peque had a goal of her own, spinning to score following Ale de Paz's free-kick. The 28th minute produced two more Spain goals, first Ale de Paz with an angled finish following a quick break and then Luci striking again as a corner was only half-cleared.

María Sanz got the seventh, pouncing on a loose ball and chipping over the dive of Viktoriia Kyslova, and 2019 finals top scorer Amelia opened her 2022 account following another Peque assist. Irene Samper turned in Ana Luján's corner to complete the scoring.

Ukraine's Iuliia Forsiuk and Dany of Spain walk off the pitch UEFA via Getty Images

Key stat: Spain have now won all nine matches they have ever played in the Women's Futsal EURO, including qualifying.

Ana Luján, Spain captain: "I think we played really well, especially in the second half. Maybe our preparation for this tournament wasn't ideal but we worked really hard and this is the result of that. We were patient and took our chances so we have to be happy with the way we played."

Mayte, Spain goalscorer: "We couldn't be happier with our first match at these finals and I believe we truly deserve this impressive win. Of course it was very important to score so early in the match but our rhythm was always very high and we didn't relax for a second."

Oleg Shaytanov, Ukraine coach: "I first want to congratulate Spain for reaching the final. It was a tough game for us but we understood we were playing the reigning champions so we knew it wouldn't be easy and my girls always give 100% on the pitch but sadly we didn't take our chances."

Highlights: Portugal 6-0 Hungary

It was not easy for Portugal early on as a well-disciplined Hungary team, and especially their goalkeeper Lilla Torma, held out in determined fashion. But just over 12 minutes in Carla Vanessa's shot was only parried by Torma and Pisko smashed in the rebound.

Still, it was only 1-0 late in the half when Portugal coach Luís Conceição called a time-out. Within 30 seconds two set-piece moves had made it three: first Carolina Pedreira – who only made her debut seven days ago, scoring twice against Ukraine – volleyed in Catia Morgado's chipped corner, then Fifó met Ana Azevedo's kick-in with a low finish.

The fourth came early in the second half, Morgado and Carla Vanessa exchanging passes and Zsuzsanna Folk deflecting into her own net. Morgado registered just over five minutes from the end with a shot from distance and Ana Maria Lopes Pereira's accurate curling shot made it six.

Carolina Pedreira (left) celebrates with Maria UEFA via Getty Images

Key stat: Portugal had 45 shots on target to zero for Hungary (though they did hit the post).

Pisko, Portugal goalscorer: “It’s not that we didn’t play well until we finally managed to score the first goal but people have to realise that it’s not easy to face teams like Hungary, who are very compact at the back. We took our time and didn’t panic and in the end it was a very positive night for us."

Carolina Pedreira, Portugal goalscorer: "To score twice in my debut last week was amazing but tonight was even more special. I’m very happy to have helped my team to reach the final and to do it in front of all these amazing fans as truly amazing."

Tamás Frank, Hungary coach: "Portugal were better than us in every aspect. They respected us because they played their best game. That is the difference between the teams, you can see that, and the atmosphere was fantastic so we were honoured to play a game like this.."