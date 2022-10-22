Women's Futsal EURO 2023 main round: Spain, Hungary, Ukraine into finals

Holders Spain and Hungary are into March's UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 finals with one more to join them as the main round concludes on Sunday.

For 2022/23, the biennial competition has returned to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition were held in July, with Spain retaining the trophy ahead of Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary in Gondomar.

The top 11 ranked nations began in the main round; the other five slots were decided in May's preliminary round, with Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Slovenia advancing.

The four main round winners qualify, and Spain, who won the first two final tournaments in 2019 and 2022, made sure they kept up their record of reaching all three as they won all their Group 1 games. Ukraine, semi-finalists in 2019 and 2022, and Hungary, who were fourth in July, topped their groups to also return.

Portugal, runners-up in 2019 and 2022, meet Italy in Group 3 on Sunday to decide the last spot. Carla Vanessa, with eight goals for Portugal so far in qualifying, is now all-time competition top scorer on 18, one ahead of Spain's Vanessa Sotelo, whose seven in the main round have taken her career tally to 17 (having missed the 2022 edition through injury).

All the matches

Group 1 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)

Also in group: Sweden, Finland (hosts), Belgium

Group 2 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Ukraine

Also in group: Netherlands, Poland (hosts*), Croatia

Group 3 (ends Sunday): Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Slovenia

Group 4** (complete)

Qualified for finals: Hungary

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Czechia (hosts)

*Change of hosts

**Russia excluded