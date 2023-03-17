UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Futsal EURO 2023 finals results

Friday, 17 March 2023

Spain retained their title against Ukraine while Portugal claimed bronze ahead of hosts Hungary.

Spain celebrate with the trophy
Spain celebrate with the trophy UEFA via Sportsfile

Spain are UEFA Women's Futsal EURO winners again, beating Ukraine 5-1 in the final in Debrecen, Hungary, having previously seen off Portugal, who they had defeated in the two previous deciders.

Portugal took third with a win against Hungary, pipped in the semis by Ukraine, who reached their first final having finished fourth in 2019 and third in 2022.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:
Spain 3-2 Portugal 
Ukraine 2-1 Hungary

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:
Hungary 0-12 Portugal 
Final:
Ukraine 1-5 Spain

Qualifying results
