Women's Futsal EURO 2023 finals results

Spain are UEFA Women's Futsal EURO winners again, beating Ukraine 5-1 in the final in Debrecen, Hungary, having previously seen off Portugal, who they had defeated in the two previous deciders.

Portugal took third with a win against Hungary, pipped in the semis by Ukraine, who reached their first final having finished fourth in 2019 and third in 2022.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain 3-2 Portugal

Ukraine 2-1 Hungary

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Hungary 0-12 Portugal

Final:

Ukraine 1-5 Spain

Qualifying results