Women's Futsal EURO 2023 finals results
Friday, 17 March 2023
Spain retained their title against Ukraine while Portugal claimed bronze ahead of hosts Hungary.
Spain are UEFA Women's Futsal EURO winners again, beating Ukraine 5-1 in the final in Debrecen, Hungary, having previously seen off Portugal, who they had defeated in the two previous deciders.
Portugal took third with a win against Hungary, pipped in the semis by Ukraine, who reached their first final having finished fourth in 2019 and third in 2022.
Friday 17 March
Semi-finals:
Spain 3-2 Portugal
Ukraine 2-1 Hungary
Sunday 19 March
Third-place play-off:
Hungary 0-12 Portugal
Final:
Ukraine 1-5 Spain