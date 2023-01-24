Women's Futsal EURO finals matches
Tuesday 24 January 2023
Spain meet Portugal and Ukraine face Hungary in the Debrecen semi-finals on 17 March with the decider two days later.
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Portugal while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary in the semi-finals at at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off will be held two days later.
Friday 17 March
Semi-finals:
Spain vs Portugal (16:00)
Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)
Sunday 19 March
Third-place play-off:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (17:00)
Final:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (20:00)
All times CET.
Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.