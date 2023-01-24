UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Futsal EURO finals matches

Tuesday 24 January 2023

Spain meet Portugal and Ukraine face Hungary in the Debrecen semi-finals on 17 March with the decider two days later.

Debrecen will be the venue on 17 and 19 March Istvan Derencsenyi

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Portugal while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary in the semi-finals at at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off will be held two days later.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:
Spain vs Portugal (16:00)
Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (17:00)
Final:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (20:00)

All times CET.

Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.

 

