Women's Futsal EURO finals matches

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Portugal while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary in the semi-finals at at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off will be held two days later.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain vs Portugal (16:00)

Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (17:00)

Final:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (20:00)

All times CET.

Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.

Qualifying results