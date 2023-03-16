Women's Futsal EURO 2023 semi-final preview: Spain vs Portugal, Ukraine vs Hungary

The finals of the third UEFA Women's Futsal EURO kick off on Friday at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, Hungary.

We preview the action as holders and two-time winners Spain take on Portugal, the runners-up in both previous editions, before hosts Hungary tackle Ukraine. The third-place play-off and final will be held on Sunday.

Women's Futsal EURO 2023 schedule Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain vs Portugal (16:00)

Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30) Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (17:00)

Final:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (20:00) All times CET

This will be a rematch of the two previous finals, staged in Gondomar, Portugal, in 2019 and 2022. But just as there is a new venue for this edition (one where Spain's men beat Portugal in the 2010 men's Futsal EURO final), there will be a different showpiece this time after the semi-final draw brought these forces together.

Spain defeated Portugal 4-0 in the first final, but last July it went to penalties after a 3-3 draw in which the hosts had led 2-0. Since then, Spain have won four friendlies against Portugal, two 2-0 away wins in October and a pair of 3-2 home successes in January.

There will be some familiar faces missing from the Spain squad compared to the first two final tournaments as Ame Romero has retired from the team and captain Ana Luján is injured, but stand-in skipper Peque, goalkeeper Silvia, Luci, Mayte, Noelia and Irene Samper will all go for third titles.

However, just as last year, 2019 Player of the Tournament Vanessa Sotelo will be missing due to a knee injury, this one suffered in her last club game before the squad was due to meet. Antía is her replacement, having overcome her own history of knee injuries and having only made her senior Spain debut last month.

Portugal, aiming to emerge from the shadow of their neighbours (just as their men have in recent tournaments) beat Ukraine twice in two warm-ups last week. They can also call on a familiar line-up, including goalkeeper Ana Catarina, 2022 Player of the Tournament Ana Azevedo – capped more than 100 times – the thrilling Fifó and Janice Silva, and the ever-reliable Pisko and Inês Fernandes.

Carla Vanessa, meanwhile, scored a competition-leading eight goals in qualifying to take her overall tally to 18 – the Women's Futsal EURO record.

Key fact: These teams are meeting for the 46th time, with Spain leading 24-12 in wins and 131-92 in goals.

Clàudia Pons, Spain coach: "We want to be in that final and the first step is against Portugal."

Antía, Spain player: "I've been working for a long time to be able to get to this stage after two very serious injuries, and seeing myself here now is a source of motivation and energy to continue growing."

Luís Conceição, Portugal coach: "Our recent two wins against Ukraine do not make us feel overconfident. It's a Futsal EURO semi-final and we have to be prepared. Motivated, of course, but aware of the difficulties that Spain will create for us."

Inês Fernandes, Portugal player: "We really believe that Portugal are the European futsal powerhouse and we want to confirm that. Because we think we deserve it, for everything that has been done over the last 12 years by the players and the staff."

With a third Spain-Portugal final impossible, one of the teams that tussled for bronze in Gondomar last July will reach the decider for the first time. Ukraine took third place in 2022 with a hard-earned 2-1 win, sparking huge celebrations.

The squad, much familiar from the 2019 and 2022 editions, is now spread across Spain, Portugal, Italy and Finland. It also includes the most intriguing 'new' call-up, Vira Dyatel, a bona fide Ukraine football legend, who played at UEFA Women's EURO 2009 in the 11-a-side game and, at 39, is set to make history by taking part in a major European final tournament in both sports.

Hungary made their finals debut in 2022 and performed beyond the expectations of many despite losing both games, with goalkeeper Lilla Torma impressing, in particular. They now have home advantage, 13 years on from their men's side hosting Futsal EURO 2010.

That year, Hungary went out in the group stage in Budapest so did not get to play in Debrecen, but the women will step out at Főnix Arena. Nevertheless, a pre-finals injury has denied Hungary the services of Csilla Krascsenics, whose two late goals against Czechia clinched this finals spot.

Key fact: Hungary pair Katalin Üveges and Adél Varga both played in their nation's very first futsal international, against Czechia in 2008.

Iuliia Forsiuk, Ukraine player: "We have bronze medals [from 2022] and don't want to stop. Our goal is the final. We will go step by step."﻿

Adél Varga, Hungary player: "[The fans] can definitely make the difference. Especially in the first match against Ukraine. We were able to play a close game against them in Portugal, so why couldn't we do it again in Debrecen, where we'll have the support of the Hungarian crowd? It means a lot to everyone to be able to play in front of their family and friends. Hopefully, it will be an extra motivation for all my team-mates, and no one will feel extra pressure in front of their own people."

