UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round starts 18 March
Thursday, February 19, 2026
The five main round groups running from 18 to 21 March will decide the last five spots in October's elite round.
Qualifying for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 begins with the main round running from 18 to 21 March.
There are three stages in qualifying for the first edition since the switch from a biennial four-team final tournament to an eight-nation event held every four years: main round, elite round and play-off. While hosts Croatia qualify automatically for the finals, the remaining 23 entrants take part in qualifying.
The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings start qualifying in October's elite round while the remaining 12 sides are involved in the main round, including EURO debutants France and Norway. The winners of each single-venue mini-tournament and the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round.
The winners of each elite round group and the two best runners-up qualify directly along with hosts Croatia for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March next year. The remaining two elite round runners-up play off in November for the remaining place.
Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round groups
Group A
Czechia, Belarus, Norway (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group B
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, England, Lithuania (hosts)
Group C
Slovenia (hosts), France, Northern Ireland, Latvia
Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying elite round groups
Group 1: Portugal (hosts), Finland, Netherlands, Main round best runners-up 2
Group 2: Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia (hosts), Main round third best-ranked group winners
Group 3 (hosts TBC): Spain (holders), Italy, Main round best-ranked group winners, Main round best runners-up 1
Group 4 (hosts TBC): Ukraine, Poland, Belgium, Main round second best-ranked group winners
Matches played between 6 and 11 October 2026.
Based on a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, Ukraine and Belarus cannot be drawn into the same group. Should Belarus qualify from the main round, and be drawn into the same group as Ukraine, they will be swapped with the team in position 4 in the next group in ascending order.
The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round qualify directly for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 along with hosts Croatia.
The two bottom-ranked runners-up qualify for the home-and-away play-off that will determine the last qualified team.