UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round starts Wednesday

Qualifying for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 begins with the main round running from 18 to 21 March.

There are three stages in qualifying for the first edition since the switch from a biennial four-team final tournament to an eight-nation event held every four years: main round, elite round and play-off. While hosts Croatia qualify automatically for the finals, the remaining 23 entrants take part in qualifying.

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings start qualifying in October's elite round while the remaining 12 sides are involved in the main round, including EURO debutants France and Norway. The winners of each single-venue mini-tournament and the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round.

The winners of each elite round group and the two best runners-up qualify directly along with hosts Croatia for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March next year. The remaining two elite round runners-up play off in November for the remaining place.

Main round matches

Group A

Czechia, Belarus, Norway (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, England, Lithuania (hosts)

Group C

Slovenia (hosts), France, Northern Ireland, Latvia