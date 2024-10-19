Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round: Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Sweden through

Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden topped their groups as European qualifying for the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup next year began with the main round.

In all 23 teams were taking part in six mini-tournaments for the right to join seeds Portugal and Spain in the elite round draw on 31 October. The top two in both four-team elite round groups, running between 18 and 23 March, will qualify for the finals in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December.

France, among three nations making their competitive debut in this round, won their opener 3-1 against UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 runners-up Ukraine, then scored two late goals to hold Czechia 2-2 before defeating Northern Ireland 5-2 to go through.

Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% records while EURO 2022 and 2023 semi-finalists Hungary also topped their group, though had to come back from two down to beat France's fellow newcomer, Norway, 3-2. Norway did record a victory in their next game against Bosnia and Herzegovina while the third debutant, England, registered a win themselves, versus Moldova.

Finland won all their three games FMF / Anna Rotary

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Italy

Also in group: Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2

Through to elite round: Hungary

Also in group: Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 3

Through to elite round: France

Also in group: Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group 4

Through to elite round: Finland

Also in group: Slovenia, England, Moldova (hosts)

Group 5

Through to elite round: Sweden (hosts)

Also in group: Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia

Group 6

Through to elite round: Poland

Also in group: Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)

In UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (all three editions of which have been won by Spain), Ukraine were fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals (it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027).

England, France and Norway all made their competitive debuts in this round.

England were one of three nations making their competitive women's futsal debuts FMF / Anna Rotary