Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round: Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Sweden through
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Newcomers France topped their group as did Finland, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden to join seeds Portugal and Spain in the elite round of European qualifiers for the new FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup.
Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden topped their groups as European qualifying for the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup next year began with the main round.
In all 23 teams were taking part in six mini-tournaments for the right to join seeds Portugal and Spain in the elite round draw on 31 October. The top two in both four-team elite round groups, running between 18 and 23 March, will qualify for the finals in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December.
France, among three nations making their competitive debut in this round, won their opener 3-1 against UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 runners-up Ukraine, then scored two late goals to hold Czechia 2-2 before defeating Northern Ireland 5-2 to go through.
Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% records while EURO 2022 and 2023 semi-finalists Hungary also topped their group, though had to come back from two down to beat France's fellow newcomer, Norway, 3-2. Norway did record a victory in their next game against Bosnia and Herzegovina while the third debutant, England, registered a win themselves, versus Moldova.
Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Italy
Also in group: Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 2
Through to elite round: Hungary
Also in group: Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus
Group 3
Through to elite round: France
Also in group: Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland
Group 4
Through to elite round: Finland
Also in group: Slovenia, England, Moldova (hosts)
Group 5
Through to elite round: Sweden (hosts)
Also in group: Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia
Group 6
Through to elite round: Poland
Also in group: Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)
- In UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (all three editions of which have been won by Spain), Ukraine were fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.
- Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals (it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027).
- England, France and Norway all made their competitive debuts in this round.
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots
Hosts: 1 (Philippines)
AFC: 3
CAF: 2
CONCACAF: 2
CONMEBOL: 3
OFC: 1 (New Zealand)
UEFA: 4