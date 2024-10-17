Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round latest: Finland through

The first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will be played in 2025 in the Philippines, and European qualifying has begun with the main round, which runs until Saturday.

Finland are the first team through to join Portugal and Spain in the elite round after wins against England and Slovenia. Finland's progress was sealed on Thursday when England, in only their second women's futsal international, defeated Moldova.

Also on two wins, but yet to book progress, are Italy (whose group ends on Friday, with the others concluding on Saturday), Hungary and Sweden.

Another of the three teams making their competitive debut, France, won 3-1 against UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 runners-up Ukraine in their first game and a day later scored two late goals to hold Czechia 2-2.

EURO 2022 and 2023 semi-finalists Hungary had to come back from two down to beat England and France's fellow newcomer, Norway, 3-2. However, Norway themselves registered a first win in their second game, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2.

The six group winners qualify for the elite round to join top seeds Portugal and Spain. The elite round, drawn on 31 October and running from 18 to 23 March, will consist of two groups of four. The top two in each elite round group will qualify for the finals in the Philippines running from 21 November to 7 December 2025.

Matches

Group 1 (ends Friday): Italy, Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 (ends Saturday):Hungary, Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 3 (ends Saturday): Czechia (hosts), France, Ukraine, Northern Ireland

Group 4 (ends Saturday)

Through to elite round: Finland

Also in group: England, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 5 (ends Saturday): Sweden (hosts), Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia

Group 6 (ends Saturday): Netherlands, Poland, Kazakhstan (hosts)

In UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (all three editions of which have been won by Spain), Ukraine were fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals (it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027).

England, France and Norway all made their competitive debuts in this round.