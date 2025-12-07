Brazil win first Futsal Women's World Cup

Brazil won the first FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, beating Portugal 3-0 in the final in the Philippines.

Player of the tournament Emily made it 1-0 in the final before Amandinha and Débora added further goals in Pasig City as Brazil emulated what their men did in the Netherlands in 1989 by winning the inaugural World Cup. Portugal won all five of their games on their way to the final, scoring 37 goals including a 7-1 last-four defeat of Argentina, while goalkeeper Ana Catarina claimed the Golden Glove.

European champions Spain, defeated 4-1 by Brazil in the last four, won 5-1 against Argentina to claim bronze. Irene Córdoba's goal was her seventh of the finals, equal most with Emily.

Italy got to the quarter-finals, pipping Iran to the last eight before a 7-2 exit to Portugal while Poland finished behind Argentina and Morocco in their group after opening with a 6-0 win against hosts Philippines. Both Italy and Poland were appearing in their first major final tournament.

European qualifying ran in two stages between October 2024 and March 2025 – the main round and elite round – played as one-venue mini-tournaments.

Qualifying format

The 23 teams (all entrants apart from top seeds Portugal and Spain) began in the main round in October 2024.

Portugal and Spain began in the elite round, joined by six qualifiers from the main round.

Elite round (draw 31 October 2024, matches 19 to 22 March 2025)



The eight teams were drawn into two groups of four.

The top two in each group qualified for the finals.

Group A

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)

Also in group: Sweden, Hungary

Group B

Qualified for final tournament: Spain, Poland

Also in group: Finland, France (hosts),

Main round (draw 30 May 2024, matches 15 to 19 October 2024)



The 23 teams were drawn into five groups of four and one group of three.

The group winners qualified for the elite round.

Group 1

Through to elite round: Italy

Also in group: Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 Through to elite round: Hungary

Also in group: Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 3

Through to elite round: France

Also in group: Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group 4

Through to elite round: Finland

Also in group: Slovenia, England, Moldova (hosts)﻿

Group 5

Through to elite round: Sweden (hosts)

Also in group: Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia

Group 6

Through to elite round: Poland

Also in group: Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)