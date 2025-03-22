Futsal Women's World Cup: Full guide

Italy, Poland, Portugal, and European champions Spain will represent UEFA at the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup after coming through the elite round of qualifying to claim their slots among the 16 berths in the final tournament in the Philippines, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025

European qualifying ran in two stages between October 2024 and March 2025 – the main round and elite round – played as one-venue mini-tournaments.

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots Hosts: 1 (Philippines)

AFC: 3 (decided by 17 May)

CAF: 2 (decided by 20 April)

CONCACAF: 2 (decided by 4 May)

CONMEBOL: 3 (decided by 30 March)

OFC: 1 (New Zealand)

UEFA: 4 (Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain)

Qualifying format

The 23 teams (all entrants apart from top seeds Portugal and Spain) began in the main round in October 2024.

Portugal and Spain began in the elite round, joined by six qualifiers from the main round.

Elite round (draw 31 October, matches 19 to 22 March)



The eight teams were drawn into two groups of four.

The top two in each group qualified for the finals.

Group A

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)

Also in group: Sweden, Hungary

Group B

Qualified for final tournament: Spain, Poland

Also in group: Finland, France (hosts),

Main round (draw 30 May, matches 15 to 19 October)



The 23 teams were drawn into five groups of four and one group of three.

The group winners qualified for the elite round.

Group 1

Through to elite round: Italy

Also in group: Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 Through to elite round: Hungary

Also in group: Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 3

Through to elite round: France

Also in group: Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group 4Through to elite round: Finland

Also in group: Slovenia, England, Moldova (hosts)﻿

Group 5

Through to elite round: Sweden (hosts)

Also in group: Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia

Group 6

Through to elite round: Poland

Also in group: Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)