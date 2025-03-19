Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round guide

Europe's four contenders at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will be decided by the elite round running until Saturday.

Top seeds Spain and Portugal begin in the elite round, and are joined by the six teams that progressed from October's main round: Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden.

The top two in each group will represent Europe in the finals, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines.

Matches

Group A: Portugal, Italy (hosts), Hungary, Sweden

Group B: Spain, France (hosts), Poland, Finland

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 third-place play-off: Hungary vs Portugal

Team guide

Spain won the three UEFA Women's Futsal EURO editions so far, in 2019, 2022 and 2023. They beat Poland in 2019 qualifying and Finland to reach the 2023 finals.

Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022, and finished third in 2023. They defeated Italy in 2022 qualifying before beating Hungary in the semis and again in the 2023 third-place match.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals; it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027.

France made their competitive debut in the main round and knocked out Ukraine, who qualified for all three four-team EUROs and were runners-up in 2023.

Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% winning records in the main round.

Italy beat Sweden in 2022 qualifying.