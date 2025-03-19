Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round latest: Italy, Portugal, Spain qualify

Europe's four contenders at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines, are being decided by the elite round ending on Saturday.

Portugal and Italy have both qualified from Group A after each won their opening two games against Sweden and Hungary. In Group B, European champions Spain are also through thanks to victories against Finland and Poland, who face off on Saturday for the final spot having both defeated France.

Top seeds Spain and Portugal began their campaigns in the elite round, and were joined by the six teams that progressed from October's main round.

Matches

Group A

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)

Also in group: Sweden, Hungary

Group B

Qualified for final tournament so far: Spain,

Also in group: Poland, Finland, France (hosts)

Team guide

Spain won the three UEFA Women's Futsal EURO editions so far, in 2019, 2022 and 2023. They beat Poland in 2019 qualifying and Finland to reach the 2023 finals.

Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022, and finished third in 2023. They defeated Italy in 2022 qualifying before beating Hungary in the semis and again in the 2023 third-place match.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals; it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027.

France made their competitive debut in the main round and knocked out Ukraine, who qualified for all three four-team EUROs and were runners-up in 2023.Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% winning records in the main round.