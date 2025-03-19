Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round latest: Portugal, Italy qualify
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Article summary
Portugal and Italy have qualified from Group A while Spain have two wins in Group B.
Article top media content
Article body
Europe's four contenders at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines, are being decided by the elite round running until Saturday.
Portugal and Italy have both qualified from Group A after each won their opening two games. In Group B, European champions Spain have beaten both Finland and Poland to lead the way.
Top seeds Spain and Portugal began their campaigns in the elite round, and are joined by the six teams that progressed from October's main round: Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden.
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round groups
Group A
Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)
Also in group: Sweden, Hungary
Group B
Contenders: Spain, Poland, France (hosts), Finland
Team guide
- Spain won the three UEFA Women's Futsal EURO editions so far, in 2019, 2022 and 2023. They beat Poland in 2019 qualifying and Finland to reach the 2023 finals.
- Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022, and finished third in 2023. They defeated Italy in 2022 qualifying before beating Hungary in the semis and again in the 2023 third-place match.
- Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals; it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027.
- France made their competitive debut in the main round and knocked out Ukraine, who qualified for all three four-team EUROs and were runners-up in 2023.
- Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% winning records in the main round.
- Italy beat Sweden in 2022 qualifying.
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots
Hosts: 1 (Philippines)
AFC: 3 (decided by 17 May)
CAF: 2 (decided by 20 April)
CONCACAF: 2 (decided by 4 May)
CONMEBOL: 3 (decided by 30 March)
OFC: 1 (New Zealand)
UEFA: 4 (Italy, Portugal, 2 more to be decided by 22 March)