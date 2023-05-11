2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: How it works

Who is in which league?

For the league stage, participating teams have been divided into three leagues on their positions in the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings issued after the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA European Qualifying Competition for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups League A: Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland League B: Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus League C: Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

League A: Teams ranked 1st–16th

England, Germany, France, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Iceland, Switzerland, Wales, Portugal, Scotland

League B: Teams ranked 17th–32nd

Republic of Ireland, Poland, Czechia, Finland, Serbia, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary, Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania

League C: Teams ranked 33rd and below

Malta, Israel, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Estonia, Moldova, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Armenia, Andorra

All Russian teams and clubs are currently suspended from UEFA competitions until further notice in accordance with the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee on 28 February 2022 and confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022

2023/24 UEFA Nations League calendar

League stage matches

League stage

Draw: 13:00 CET, 2 May 2023

Matchday 1: 21/22 September 2023

Matchday 2: 26 September 2023

Matchday 3: 26/27 October 2023

Matchday 4: 31 October 2023

Matchday 5: 30 November/1 December 2023

Matchday 6: 5 December 2023

Finals

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

Promotion/relegation matches

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

They will be played as single-leg games, with two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the semi-final ties and the home team in each of the matches.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Promotion/relegation matches

All matches are played over two legs, with ties determined by a draw. The third-placed teams are seeded for the draw and play their respective second-leg matches at home.

Official regulations

How were the groups formed?

League A: Four groups of four teams

The teams in each league were seeded into four pots according to the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings. Each group contains one team from each pot.

Pot 1: England, Germany, France, Sweden

Pot 2: Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark

Pot 3: Italy, Belgium, Austria, Iceland

Pot 4: Switzerland, Wales, Portugal, Scotland

Due to winter venue restrictions, a maximum of two of Sweden, Norway and Iceland could be drawn in the same group.

League B: Four groups of four teams

The teams in each league were seeded into four pots according to the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings. Each group contains one team from each pot.

Pot 1: Republic of Ireland, Poland, Czechia, Finland

Pot 2: Serbia, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania

Pot 3: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary

Pot 4: Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania

Based on UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, Ukraine and Belarus could not be drawn in the same group.

League C: Four groups of four teams and one group of three teams

The teams in each league were seeded into four pots according to the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings. Four groups contain one team from each pot, and the three-team group contains a team from each of the first three pots.

Pot 1: Malta, Israel, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, North Macedonia

Pot 2: Kosovo, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Estonia, Moldova

Pot 3: Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Pot 4: Faroe Islands, Georgia, Armenia, Andorra

Based on UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, Azerbaijan and Armenia could not be drawn in the same group.

Due to winter venue restrictions, a maximum of two of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands could be drawn in the same group.

To minimise teams' travel burden, Kazakhstan could be drawn in a group with only one of the following: Andorra, Faroe Islands and Malta.