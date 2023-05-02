2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League groups set

The league stage draw for the new UEFA Women's Nations League, made by UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler and former Spain captain Verónica Boquete, has formed the groups to be played in the autumn.

With a similar format to the men's UEFA Nations League, the 51 participating teams were divided into three leagues (two of 16 and the other of 19) on the basis of their positions in the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings issued after the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA European Qualifying Competition for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They were then drawn into groups within their leagues.

The league stage will determine which four teams progress to the finals (which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers) and also promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the European Qualifiers phase for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

In Group A1, the last two European champions England and the Netherlands were drawn together along with their respective neighbours Scotland and Belgium.

UEFA Women's Nations League draw: The leagues and groups League A: Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland League B: Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus League C: Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

2023/24 UEFA Nations League calendar

League stage

Draw: 13:00 CET, 2 May 2023

Matchdays 1–2: 20–26 September 2023

Matchdays 3–4: 25–31 October 2023

Matchdays 5–6: 29 November–5 December 2023

Finals

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

Promotion/relegation matches

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in its group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw, and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

They will be played as single-leg games, with two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the semi-final ties and the home team in each of the matches.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Promotion/relegation matches

All matches are played over two legs, with ties determined by a draw. The third-placed teams are seeded for the draw and play their respective second-leg matches at home.

