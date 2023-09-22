UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures and results

Friday, September 22, 2023

The league stage begins on Friday with fixtures including England vs Scotland.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps meets fans ahead of their opener with Scotland
England goalkeeper Mary Earps meets fans ahead of their opener with Scotland AFP via Getty Images

The league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League has begun.

The opening set of games includes FIFA Women's World Cup winners Spain visiting the team they knocked out in the semi-finals, Sweden, plus European champions and World Cup runners-up England hosting Scotland. Thursday's scheduled game between Israel and Armenia is postponed until 2 December.

UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups

League A
Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland
Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal
Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales
Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland

League B
Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania
Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia
Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece
Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

League C
Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra
Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia
Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

At the end of the league stage, group standings will determine automatic promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as which four teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League finals in February (the group winners of League A). The group standings will also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.

Group standings

League stage fixtures and results

All times CET

Matchday 1

Friday 22 September 2023:

Group A1 
England vs Scotland
Belgium vs Netherlands

Group A2
France vs Portugal
Norway vs Austria

Group A3
Denmark vs Germany
Iceland vs Wales

Group A4 
Sweden vs Spain
Switzerland vs Italy

Group B1
Albania vs Hungary

Group B2 
Finland vs Slovakia
Croatia vs Romania

Group B3
Ukraine 1-2 Serbia
Greece vs Poland

Group B4 
Slovenia 0-2 Czechia
Belarus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C1 
Moldova vs Andorra
Latvia 0-1 Malta

Group C2 
Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
Georgia 0-3 Türkiye

Group C3 
Azerbaijan 1-1 Cyprus
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group C4 
Estonia vs Kazakhstan﻿

Bukgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal, in their win in North Macedonia
Bukgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal, in their win in North MacedoniaBulgarian Football Federation

Group C5 
North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria﻿

Saturday 24 September 2003:

Group B1
Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland

Matchday 2

Tuesday 26 September 2023:

Group A1 
Netherlands vs England
Scotland vs Belgium

Group A2 
Austria vs France
Portugal vs Norway

Group A3 
Germany vs Iceland
Wales vs Denmark

Group A4
Spain vs Switzerland
Italy vs Sweden

Group B1 
Northern Ireland vs Albania
Hungary vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2 
Romania vs Finland
Slovakia vs Croatia

Group B3 
Poland vs Ukraine
Serbia vs Greece

Group B4 
Czechia vs Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia

Group C1 
Malta vs Moldova
Andorra vs Latvia

Group C2 
Türkiye vs Lithuania
Luxembourg vs Georgia

Group C3 
Montenegro vs Azerbaijan
Cyprus vs Faroe Islands

Group C4 
Estonia vs Israel
Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Bulgaria vs Kosovo

Matchday 3

Thursday 26 October 2023:

Group C4 
Kazakhstan vs Israel

Friday 27 October 2023:

Group A1 
England vs Belgium
Netherlands vs Scotland

Group A2 
Norway vs France
Austria vs Portugal

Group A3 
Germany vs Wales
Iceland vs Denmark

Group A4 
Sweden vs Switzerland
Italy vs Spain

Group B1 
Republic of Ireland vs Albania
Hungary vs Northern Ireland

Group B2 
Finland vs Croatia
Romania vs Slovakia

Group B3 
Poland vs Serbia
Greece vs Ukraine

Group B4 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia
Belarus vs Slovenia

Group C1 
Malta vs Andorra
Latvia vs Moldova

Group C2 
Luxembourg vs Türkiye
Lithuania vs Georgia

Group C3 
Cyprus vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan

Group C4 
Armenia vs Estonia

Group C5 
North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Matchday 4

Tuesday 31 October 2023:

Group A1 
Belgium vs England
Scotland vs Netherlands

Group A2 
France vs Norway
Portugal vs Austria

Group A3 
Denmark vs Wales
Iceland vs Germany

Group A4 
Switzerland vs Spain
Sweden vs Italy

Group B1 
Albania vs Republic of Ireland
Northern Ireland vs Hungary

Group B2 
Croatia vs Finland
Slovakia vs Romania

Group B3 
Serbia vs Poland
Ukraine vs Greece

Group B4 
Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia vs Belarus

Group C1 
Andorra vs Malta
Moldova vs Latvia

Group C2 
Türkiye vs Luxembourg
Georgia vs Lithuania

Group C3 
Faroe Islands vs Cyprus
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro

Group C4 
Israel vs Kazakhstan
Estonia vs Armenia

Group C5 
Kosovo vs North Macedonia

Matchday 5

Wednesday 29 November 2023:

Group C4 
Armenia vs Israel

Thursday 30 November 2023:

Group A2 
France vs Austria

Group B2 
Finland vs Romania

Friday 1 December 2023:

Group A1 
England vs Netherlands
Belgium vs Scotland

Group A2 
Norway vs Portugal
Germany vs Denmark

Group A3 
Wales vs Iceland

Group A4 
Spain vs Italy
Switzerland vs Sweden

Group B1 
Republic of Ireland vs Hungary
Albania vs Northern Ireland﻿

Group B2 
Croatia vs Slovakia
Greece vs Serbia

Group B3 
Ukraine vs Poland

Group B4 
Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Belarus vs Czechia

Group C1 
Moldova vs Malta
Latvia vs Andorra

Group C2 
Lithuania vs Türkiye
Georgia vs Luxembourg

Group C3 
Montenegro vs Faroe Islands
Cyprus vs Azerbaijan

Group C4 
Kazakhstan vs Estonia

Group C5 
Kosovo vs Bulgaria

Saturday 2 Decembr 2023:

Group C4
Israel vs Armenia*

*Postponed from Matchday 1

Matchday 6

Tuesday 5 December 2023:

Group A1 
Netherlands vs Belgium
Scotland vs England

Group A2 
Austria vs Norway
Portugal vs France

Group A3 
Denmark vs Iceland
Wales vs Germany

Group A4 
Spain vs SwedenItaly vs Switzerland

Group B1 
Hungary vs Albania
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2 
Romania vs Croatia
Slovakia vs Finland

Group B3 
Poland vs Greece
Serbia vs Ukraine

Group B4 
Czechia vs Slovenia
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus

Group C1 
Malta vs Latvia
Andorra vs Moldova

Group C2 
Türkiye vs Georgia
Luxembourg vs Lithuania

Group C3 
Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands
Montenegro vs Cyprus

Group C4 
Israel vs Estonia
Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Group C5 
Bulgaria vs North Macedonia

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?

The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.

