2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League results
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
See all the results in every group.
The league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League is complete. See all the results as teams in League A competed for finals spots while promotion and relegation was at stake throughout the leagues.
The group standings also determined the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.
Finals, promotions, relegation, play-offs
Through to finals: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain
Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Promoted from League B: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland
Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Sweden
Relegated from League B: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia
Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye
League B/C play-offs: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine
League stage results
Matchday 1
Friday 22 September 2023:
Group A1
England 2-1 Scotland
Belgium 2-1 Netherlands
Group A2
France 2-0 Portugal
Norway 1-1 Austria
Group A3
Denmark 2-0 Germany
Iceland 1-0 Wales
Group A4
Sweden 2-3 Spain
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
Group B1
Albania 1-1 Hungary
Group B2
Finland 4-0 Slovakia
Croatia 2-1 Romania
Group B3
Ukraine 1-2 Serbia
Greece 1-3 Poland
Group B4
Slovenia 0-2 Czechia
Belarus 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C1
Moldova 1-2 Andorra
Latvia 0-1 Malta
Group C2
Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
Georgia 0-3 Türkiye
Group C3
Azerbaijan 1-1 Cyprus
Faroe Islands 0-1 Montenegro
Group C4
Estonia 0-0 Kazakhstan
Group C5
North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria
Saturday 24 September 2003:
Group B1
Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland
Matchday 2
Tuesday 26 September 2023:
Group A1
Netherlands 2-1 England
Scotland 1-1 Belgium
Group A2
Austria 0-1 France
Portugal 3-2 Norway
Group A3
Germany 4-0 Iceland
Wales 1-5 Denmark
Group A4
Spain 5-0 Switzerland
Italy 0-1 Sweden
Group B1
Northern Ireland 1-0 Albania
Hungary 0-4 Republic of Ireland
Group B2
Romania 0-1 Finland
Slovakia 4-0 Croatia
Group B3
Poland 2-1 Ukraine
Serbia 4-0 Greece
Group B4
Czechia 2-1 Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Slovenia
Group C1
Malta 2-0 Moldova
Andorra 0-4 Latvia
Group C2
Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania
Luxembourg 1-1 Georgia
Group C3
Montenegro 0-1 Azerbaijan
Cyprus 1-0 Faroe Islands
Group C4
Estonia 0-5 Israel
Armenia 1-2 Kazakhstan
Group C5
Bulgaria 0-0 Kosovo
Matchday 3
Friday 27 October 2023:
Group A1
England 1-0 Belgium
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland
Group A2
Norway 1-2 France
Austria 2-1 Portugal
Group A3
Germany 5-1 Wales
Iceland 0-1 Denmark
Group A4
Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
Italy 0-1 Spain
Group B1
Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania
Hungary 3-2 Northern Ireland
Group B2
Finland 3-0 Croatia
Romania 0-0 Slovakia
Group B3
Poland 2-1 Serbia
Greece 2-1 Ukraine
Group B4
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Czechia
Belarus 1-1 Slovenia
Group C1
Malta 5-0 Andorra
Latvia 5-0 Moldova
Group C2
Luxembourg 0-4 Türkiye
Lithuania 0-0 Georgia
Group C3
Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 1-2 Azerbaijan
Group C4
Armenia 1-4 Estonia
Group C5
North Macedonia 0-2 Kosovo
Matchday 4
Tuesday 31 October 2023:
Group A1
Belgium 3-2 England
Scotland 0-1 Netherlands
Group A2
France 0-0 Norway
Portugal 1-2 Austria
Group A3
Denmark 2-1 Wales
Iceland 0-2 Germany
Group A4
Switzerland 1-7 Spain
Sweden 1-1 Italy
Group B1
Albania 0-1 Republic of Ireland
Northern Ireland 1-1 Hungary
Group B2
Croatia 0-2 Finland
Slovakia 1-0 Romania
Group B3
Serbia 1-1 Poland
Ukraine 1-0 Greece
Group B4
Czechia 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia 0-0 Belarus
Group C1
Andorra 0-3 Malta
Moldova 3-3 Latvia
Group C2
Türkiye 1-0 Luxembourg
Georgia 0-3 Lithuania
Group C3
Faroe Islands 0-1 Cyprus
Azerbaijan 3-0 Montenegro
Group C4
Estonia 5-1 Armenia
Group C5
Kosovo 3-1 North Macedonia
Matchday 5
Thursday 23 November
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-2 Israel
Sunday 26 November
Group C4
Israel 0-0 Kazakhstan
Wednesday 29 November 2023:
Group C4
Armenia 0-4 Israel
*Postponed from Matchday 1
Thursday 30 November 2023:
Group B2
Finland 6-0 Romania
Friday 1 December 2023:
Group A1
England 3-2 Netherlands
Belgium 1-1 Scotland
Group A2
Norway 4-0 Portugal
France 3-0 Austria
Group A3
Germany 3-0 Denmark
Wales 1-2 Iceland
Group A4
Spain 2-3 Italy
Switzerland 1-0 Sweden
Group B1
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Hungary
Albania 0-4 Northern Ireland
Group B2
Croatia 2-0 Slovakia
Group B3
Ukraine 0-1 Poland
Greece 0-2 Serbia
Group B4
Slovenia 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C1
Moldova 0-0 Malta
Latvia 4-0 Andorra
Group C2
Lithuania 0-4 Türkiye
Georgia 4-2 Luxembourg
Group C3
Montenegro 9-0 Faroe Islands
Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-1 Estonia
Group C5
Kosovo 5-1 Bulgaria
Saturday 2 December 2023:
Group B4
Belarus 0-1 Czechia
*Postponed from 1 December
Group C4
Israel 6-1 Armenia
*Postponed from Matchday 1
Matchday 6
Tuesday 5 December 2023:
Group A1
Netherlands 4-0 Belgium
Scotland 0-6 England
Group A2
Austria 2-1 Norway
Portugal 0-1 France
Group A3
Denmark 0-1 Iceland
Wales 0-0 Germany
Group A4
Spain 5-3 Sweden
Italy 3-0 Switzerland
Group B1
Hungary 6-0 Albania
Northern Ireland 1-6 Republic of Ireland
Group B2
Romania 0-1 Croatia
Slovakia 2-2 Finland
Group B3
Poland 2-0 Greece
Serbia 0-1 Ukraine
Group B4
Czechia 4-0 Slovenia
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Belarus
Group C1
Malta 2-1 Latvia
Andorra 0-0 Moldova
Group C2
Türkiye 2-0 Georgia
Luxembourg 1-1 Lithuania
Group C3
Azerbaijan 1-0 Faroe Islands
Montenegro 2-0 Cyprus
Group C4
Israel 4-1 Estonia
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia
Group C5
Bulgaria 2-2 North Macedonia
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners have qualified for the knockout finals.
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?
The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.
Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?
The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.
If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The five group winners are promoted to League B.
The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?
The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.