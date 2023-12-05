UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League results

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

See all the results in every group.

Spain celebrated reaching the finals with a 5-3 defeat of Sweden
Spain celebrated reaching the finals with a 5-3 defeat of Sweden AFP via Getty Images

The league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League is complete. See all the results as teams in League A competed for finals spots while promotion and relegation was at stake throughout the leagues.

Group standings

The group standings also determined the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.

Finals, promotions, relegation, play-offs

Through to finals: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain

Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Promoted from League B: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland

Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Sweden

Relegated from League B: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia

Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye

League B/C play-offs: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine

League stage results

Matchday 1

Friday 22 September 2023:

Group A1 
England 2-1 Scotland
Belgium 2-1 Netherlands

England edged out Scotland in Sunderland
England edged out Scotland in SunderlandGetty Images

Group A2
France 2-0 Portugal
Norway 1-1 Austria

Group A3
Denmark 2-0 Germany
Iceland 1-0 Wales

Group A4 
Sweden 2-3 Spain
Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Spain beat Sweden with a last-gasp penalty
Spain beat Sweden with a last-gasp penaltyGetty Images

Group B1
Albania 1-1 Hungary

Group B2 
Finland 4-0 Slovakia
Croatia 2-1 Romania

Group B3
Ukraine 1-2 Serbia
Greece 1-3 Poland

Serbia celebrate scoring against Ukraine
Serbia celebrate scoring against UkraineNebojsa Parausic / MN Press via FSS

Group B4 
Slovenia 0-2 Czechia
Belarus 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C1 
Moldova 1-2 Andorra
Latvia 0-1 Malta

Group C2 
Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
Georgia 0-3 Türkiye

Group C3 
Azerbaijan 1-1 Cyprus
Faroe Islands 0-1 Montenegro

Group C4 
Estonia 0-0 Kazakhstan﻿

Bulgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal, in their win in North Macedonia
Bulgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal, in their win in North MacedoniaBulgarian Football Federation

Group C5 
North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria﻿

Saturday 24 September 2003:

Group B1
Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland

Matchday 2

Tuesday 26 September 2023:

Group A1 
Netherlands 2-1 England
Scotland 1-1 Belgium

The Netherlands enjoy their win against England
The Netherlands enjoy their win against EnglandGetty Images

Group A2 
Austria 0-1 France
Portugal 3-2 Norway

Group A3 
Germany 4-0 Iceland
Wales 1-5 Denmark

Group A4
Spain 5-0 Switzerland
Italy 0-1 Sweden

Group B1 
Northern Ireland 1-0 Albania
Hungary 0-4 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland celebrate scoring in Hungary
Republic of Ireland celebrate scoring in HungarySPORTSFILE

Group B2 
Romania 0-1 Finland
Slovakia 4-0 Croatia

Group B3 
Poland 2-1 Ukraine
Serbia 4-0 Greece

Group B4 
Czechia 2-1 Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Slovenia

Czechia stayed perfect by beating Belarus on Matchday 2
Czechia stayed perfect by beating Belarus on Matchday 2FAČR

Group C1 
Malta 2-0 Moldova
Andorra 0-4 Latvia

Group C2 
Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania
Luxembourg 1-1 Georgia

Group C3 
Montenegro 0-1 Azerbaijan
Cyprus 1-0 Faroe Islands

Group C4 
Estonia 0-5 Israel
Armenia 1-2 Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Bulgaria 0-0 Kosovo

Introducing the UEFA Women's Nations League

Matchday 3

Friday 27 October 2023:

Group A1 
England 1-0 Belgium
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

Wendie Renard headed France's winner in Norway
Wendie Renard headed France's winner in NorwayNTB/AFP via Getty Images

Group A2 
Norway 1-2 France
Austria 2-1 Portugal

Group A3 
Germany 5-1 Wales
Iceland 0-1 Denmark

Group A4 
Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
Italy 0-1 Spain

Group B1 
Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania
Hungary 3-2 Northern Ireland

Katie McCabe (No11) got a hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland against Albania
Katie McCabe (No11) got a hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland against AlbaniaSPORTSFILE

Group B2 
Finland 3-0 Croatia
Romania 0-0 Slovakia

Group B3 
Poland 2-1 Serbia
Greece 2-1 Ukraine

Group B4 
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Czechia
Belarus 1-1 Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate their late winner against Czechia
Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate their late winner against CzechiaFedja Krvavac

Group C1 
Malta 5-0 Andorra
Latvia 5-0 Moldova

Group C2 
Luxembourg 0-4 Türkiye
Lithuania 0-0 Georgia

Group C3 
Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 1-2 Azerbaijan

Group C4 
Armenia 1-4 Estonia

Group C5 
North Macedonia 0-2 Kosovo

Women's national team competitions explained

Matchday 4

Tuesday 31 October 2023:

Group A1 
Belgium 3-2 England
Scotland 0-1 Netherlands

Belgium beat England in a thriller
Belgium beat England in a thrillerBELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Group A2 
France 0-0 Norway
Portugal 1-2 Austria

Group A3 
Denmark 2-1 Wales
Iceland 0-2 Germany

Group A4 
Switzerland 1-7 Spain
Sweden 1-1 Italy

Denise O'Sullivan gave Ireland victory in Albania and promotion to League A
Denise O'Sullivan gave Ireland victory in Albania and promotion to League ASPORTSFILE

Group B1 
Albania 0-1 Republic of Ireland
Northern Ireland 1-1 Hungary

Group B2 
Croatia 0-2 Finland
Slovakia 1-0 Romania

Group B3 
Serbia 1-1 Poland
Ukraine 1-0 Greece

Group B4 
Czechia 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia 0-0 Belarus

Group C1 
Andorra 0-3 Malta
Moldova 3-3 Latvia

Group C2 
Türkiye 1-0 Luxembourg
Georgia 0-3 Lithuania

Group C3 
Faroe Islands 0-1 Cyprus
Azerbaijan 3-0 Montenegro

Group C4 
Estonia 5-1 Armenia

Group C5 
Kosovo 3-1 North Macedonia

Kosovo celebrate scoring against North Macedonia
Kosovo celebrate scoring against North MacedoniaFootball Federation of Kosovo

Matchday 5

Thursday 23 November

Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-2 Israel 

*Postponed from Matchday 3

Sunday 26 November

Group C4
Israel 0-0 Kazakhstan 

*Postponed from Matchday 4

Wednesday 29 November 2023:

Group C4 
Armenia 0-4 Israel

*Postponed from Matchday 1

Thursday 30 November 2023:

Group B2 
Finland 6-0 Romania

Friday 1 December 2023:

Group A1 
England 3-2 Netherlands
Belgium 1-1 Scotland

Group A2 
Norway 4-0 Portugal
France 3-0 Austria

Group A3 
Germany 3-0 Denmark
Wales 1-2 Iceland

Group A4 
Spain 2-3 Italy
Switzerland 1-0 Sweden

Group B1 
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Hungary
Albania 0-4 Northern Ireland﻿

Group B2 
Croatia 2-0 Slovakia

Group B3 
Ukraine 0-1 Poland
Greece 0-2 Serbia

Group B4 
Slovenia 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C1 
Moldova 0-0 Malta
Latvia 4-0 Andorra

Group C2 
Lithuania 0-4 Türkiye
Georgia 4-2 Luxembourg

Group C3 
Montenegro 9-0 Faroe Islands
Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 0-1 Estonia

Group C5 
Kosovo 5-1 Bulgaria

Saturday 2 December 2023:

Group B4
Belarus 0-1 Czechia 

*Postponed from 1 December

Group C4
Israel 6-1 Armenia

*Postponed from Matchday 1

Matchday 6

Tuesday 5 December 2023:

Group A1 
Netherlands 4-0 Belgium
Scotland 0-6 England

Group A2 
Austria 2-1 Norway
Portugal 0-1 France

Group A3 
Denmark 0-1 Iceland
Wales 0-0 Germany

Group A4 
Spain 5-3 Sweden
Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Group B1 
Hungary 6-0 Albania
Northern Ireland 1-6 Republic of Ireland

Group B2 
Romania 0-1 Croatia
Slovakia 2-2 Finland

Group B3 
Poland 2-0 Greece
Serbia 0-1 Ukraine

Group B4 
Czechia 4-0 Slovenia
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Belarus

Group C1 
Malta 2-1 Latvia
Andorra 0-0 Moldova

Malta celebrate promotion
Malta celebrate promotionDomenic Aquilina

Group C2 
Türkiye 2-0 Georgia
Luxembourg 1-1 Lithuania

Group C3 
Azerbaijan 1-0 Faroe Islands
Montenegro 2-0 Cyprus

Group C4 
Israel 4-1 Estonia
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia

Group C5 
Bulgaria 2-2 North Macedonia

Women's Nations League: How it works

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners have qualified for the knockout finals.

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?

The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.

