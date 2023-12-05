2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League results

The league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League is complete. See all the results as teams in League A competed for finals spots while promotion and relegation was at stake throughout the leagues.

Group standings

The group standings also determined the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.

Finals, promotions, relegation, play-offs Through to finals: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Promoted from League B: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Sweden Relegated from League B: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye League B/C play-offs: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine

Friday 22 September 2023:

Group A1

England 2-1 Scotland

Belgium 2-1 Netherlands

England edged out Scotland in Sunderland Getty Images

Group A2

France 2-0 Portugal

Norway 1-1 Austria

Group A3

Denmark 2-0 Germany

Iceland 1-0 Wales

Group A4

Sweden 2-3 Spain

Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Spain beat Sweden with a last-gasp penalty Getty Images

Group B1

Albania 1-1 Hungary

Group B2

Finland 4-0 Slovakia

Croatia 2-1 Romania

Group B3

Ukraine 1-2 Serbia

Greece 1-3 Poland

Serbia celebrate scoring against Ukraine Nebojsa Parausic / MN Press via FSS

Group B4

Slovenia 0-2 Czechia

Belarus 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C1

Moldova 1-2 Andorra

Latvia 0-1 Malta

Group C2

Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg

Georgia 0-3 Türkiye

Group C3

Azerbaijan 1-1 Cyprus

Faroe Islands 0-1 Montenegro

Group C4

Estonia 0-0 Kazakhstan﻿

Bulgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal, in their win in North Macedonia Bulgarian Football Federation

Group C5

North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria﻿

Saturday 24 September 2003:

Group B1

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland

Tuesday 26 September 2023:

Group A1

Netherlands 2-1 England

Scotland 1-1 Belgium

The Netherlands enjoy their win against England Getty Images

Group A2

Austria 0-1 France

Portugal 3-2 Norway

Group A3

Germany 4-0 Iceland

Wales 1-5 Denmark

Group A4

Spain 5-0 Switzerland

Italy 0-1 Sweden

Group B1

Northern Ireland 1-0 Albania

Hungary 0-4 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland celebrate scoring in Hungary SPORTSFILE

Group B2

Romania 0-1 Finland

Slovakia 4-0 Croatia

Group B3

Poland 2-1 Ukraine

Serbia 4-0 Greece

Group B4

Czechia 2-1 Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Slovenia

Czechia stayed perfect by beating Belarus on Matchday 2 FAČR

Group C1

Malta 2-0 Moldova

Andorra 0-4 Latvia

Group C2

Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

Luxembourg 1-1 Georgia

Group C3

Montenegro 0-1 Azerbaijan

Cyprus 1-0 Faroe Islands

Group C4

Estonia 0-5 Israel

Armenia 1-2 Kazakhstan

Group C5

Bulgaria 0-0 Kosovo

Introducing the UEFA Women's Nations League

Friday 27 October 2023:

Group A1

England 1-0 Belgium

Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

Wendie Renard headed France's winner in Norway NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Group A2

Norway 1-2 France

Austria 2-1 Portugal

Group A3

Germany 5-1 Wales

Iceland 0-1 Denmark

Group A4

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Italy 0-1 Spain

Group B1

Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania

Hungary 3-2 Northern Ireland

Katie McCabe (No11) got a hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland against Albania SPORTSFILE

Group B2

Finland 3-0 Croatia

Romania 0-0 Slovakia

Group B3

Poland 2-1 Serbia

Greece 2-1 Ukraine

Group B4

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Czechia

Belarus 1-1 Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate their late winner against Czechia Fedja Krvavac

Group C1

Malta 5-0 Andorra

Latvia 5-0 Moldova

Group C2

Luxembourg 0-4 Türkiye

Lithuania 0-0 Georgia

Group C3

Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 1-2 Azerbaijan

Group C4

Armenia 1-4 Estonia

Group C5

North Macedonia 0-2 Kosovo

Women's national team competitions explained

Tuesday 31 October 2023:

Group A1

Belgium 3-2 England

Scotland 0-1 Netherlands

Belgium beat England in a thriller BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Group A2

France 0-0 Norway

Portugal 1-2 Austria

Group A3

Denmark 2-1 Wales

Iceland 0-2 Germany

Group A4

Switzerland 1-7 Spain

Sweden 1-1 Italy

Denise O'Sullivan gave Ireland victory in Albania and promotion to League A SPORTSFILE

Group B1

Albania 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland 1-1 Hungary

Group B2

Croatia 0-2 Finland

Slovakia 1-0 Romania

Group B3

Serbia 1-1 Poland

Ukraine 1-0 Greece

Group B4

Czechia 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia 0-0 Belarus

Group C1

Andorra 0-3 Malta

Moldova 3-3 Latvia

Group C2

Türkiye 1-0 Luxembourg

Georgia 0-3 Lithuania

Group C3

Faroe Islands 0-1 Cyprus

Azerbaijan 3-0 Montenegro

Group C4

Estonia 5-1 Armenia

Group C5

Kosovo 3-1 North Macedonia

Kosovo celebrate scoring against North Macedonia Football Federation of Kosovo

Thursday 23 November

Group C4

Kazakhstan 0-2 Israel

*Postponed from Matchday 3

Sunday 26 November

Group C4

Israel 0-0 Kazakhstan

*Postponed from Matchday 4

Wednesday 29 November 2023:

Group C4

Armenia 0-4 Israel

*Postponed from Matchday 1

Thursday 30 November 2023:

Group B2

Finland 6-0 Romania

Friday 1 December 2023:

Group A1

England 3-2 Netherlands

Belgium 1-1 Scotland

Group A2

Norway 4-0 Portugal

France 3-0 Austria

Group A3

Germany 3-0 Denmark

Wales 1-2 Iceland

Group A4

Spain 2-3 Italy

Switzerland 1-0 Sweden

Group B1

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Hungary

Albania 0-4 Northern Ireland﻿

Group B2

Croatia 2-0 Slovakia

Group B3

Ukraine 0-1 Poland

Greece 0-2 Serbia

Group B4

Slovenia 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina



Group C1

Moldova 0-0 Malta

Latvia 4-0 Andorra

Group C2

Lithuania 0-4 Türkiye

Georgia 4-2 Luxembourg

Group C3

Montenegro 9-0 Faroe Islands

Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan

Group C4

Kazakhstan 0-1 Estonia

Group C5

Kosovo 5-1 Bulgaria

Saturday 2 December 2023:

Group B4

Belarus 0-1 Czechia

*Postponed from 1 December

Group C4

Israel 6-1 Armenia

*Postponed from Matchday 1

Tuesday 5 December 2023:

Group A1

Netherlands 4-0 Belgium

Scotland 0-6 England

Group A2

Austria 2-1 Norway

Portugal 0-1 France

Group A3

Denmark 0-1 Iceland

Wales 0-0 Germany

Group A4

Spain 5-3 Sweden

Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Group B1

Hungary 6-0 Albania

Northern Ireland 1-6 Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Romania 0-1 Croatia

Slovakia 2-2 Finland

Group B3

Poland 2-0 Greece

Serbia 0-1 Ukraine

Group B4

Czechia 4-0 Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Belarus

Group C1

Malta 2-1 Latvia

Andorra 0-0 Moldova

Malta celebrate promotion Domenic Aquilina

Group C2

Türkiye 2-0 Georgia

Luxembourg 1-1 Lithuania

Group C3

Azerbaijan 1-0 Faroe Islands

Montenegro 2-0 Cyprus

Group C4

Israel 4-1 Estonia

Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia

Group C5

Bulgaria 2-2 North Macedonia

Women's Nations League: How it works

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners have qualified for the knockout finals.

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?

The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.