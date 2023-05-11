2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Article summary
The league stage will begin on 21 September and run until 5 December.
Article top media content
Article body
The fixtures for the league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League will run from 21 September.
UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups
League A
Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland
Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal
Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales
Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland
League B
Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania
Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia
Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece
Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus
League C
Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra
Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia
Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria
At the end of the league stage, group standings will determine automatic promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as which four teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League finals in February (the group winners of League A). The group standings will also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.
Kick-off times to be confirmed.
League stage
Matchday 1
Thursday 21 September 2023
C4 Israel vs Armenia
Friday 22 September 2023
A1 England vs Scotland
A1 Belgium vs Netherlands
A2 France vs Portugal
A2 Norway vs Austria
A3 Denmark vs Germany
A3 Iceland vs Wales
A4 Sweden vs Spain
A4 Switzerland vs Italy
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland
B1 Albania vs Hungary
B2 Finland vs Slovakia
B2 Croatia vs Romania
B3 Ukraine vs Serbia
B3 Greece vs Poland
B4 Slovenia vs Czechia
B4 Belarus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
C1 Moldova vs Andorra
C1 Latvia vs Malta
C2 Lithuania vs Luxembourg
C2 Georgia vs Türkiye
C3 Azerbiajan vs Cyprus
C3 Faroe Islands vs Montenegro
C4 Estonia vs Kazakhstan
C5 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria
Matchday 2
Tuesday 26 September 2023
A1 Netherlands vs England
A1 Scotland vs Belgium
A2 Austria vs France
A2 Portugal vs Norway
A3 Germany vs Iceland
A3 Spain vs Switzerland
A4 Germany vs Iceland
A4 Italy vs Sweden
B1 Northern Ireland vs Albania
B1 Hungary vs Republic of Ireland
B2 Romania vs Finland
B2 Slovakia vs Croatia
B3 Poland vs Ukraine
B3 Serbia vs Greece
B4 Czechia vs Belarus
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia
C1 Malta vs Moldova
C1 Andorra vs Latvia
C2 Türkiye vs Lithuania
C2 Luxembourg vs Georgia
C3 Montenegro vs Azerbaijan
C3 Cyprus vs Faroe Islands
C4 Estonia vs Israel
C4 Armenia vs Kazakhstan
C5 Bulgaria vs Kosovo
Matchday 3
Thursday 26 October 2023
C4 Kazakhstan vs Israel
Friday 27 October 2023
A1 England vs Belgium
A1 Netherlands vs Scotland
A2 Norway vs France
A2 Austria vs Portugal
A3 Germany vs Wales
A3 Iceland vs Denmark
A4 Sweden vs Switzerland
A4 Italy vs Spain
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Albania
B1 Hungary vs Northern Ireland
B2 Finland vs Croatia
B2 Romania vs Slovakia
B3 Poland vs Serbia
B3 Greece vs Ukraine
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia
B4 Belarus vs Slovenia
C1 Malta vs Andorra
C1 Latvia vs Moldova
C2 Luxembourg vs Türkiye
C2 Lithuania vs Georgia
C3 Cyprus vs Montenegro
C3 Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan
C4 Armenia vs Estonia
C5 North Macedonia vs Kosovo
Matchday 4
Tuesday 31 October 2023
A1 Belgium vs England
A1 Scotland vs Netherlands
A2 France vs Norway
A2 Portugal vs Austria
A3 Denmark vs Wales
A3 Iceland vs Germany
A4 Switzerland vs Spain
A4 Sweden vs Italy
B1 Albania vs Republic of Ireland
B1 Northern Ireland vs Hungary
B2 Croatia vs Finland
B2 Slovakia vs Romania
B3 Serbia vs Poland
B3 Ukraine vs Greece
B4 Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Slovenia vs Belarus
C1 Andorra vs Malta
C1 Moldova vs Latvia
C2 Türkiye vs Luxembourg
C2 Georgia vs Lithuania
C3 Faroe Islands vs Cyprus
C3 Azerbaijan vs Montenegro
C4 Israel vs Kazakhstan
C4 Estonia vs Armenia
C5 Kosovo vs North Macedonia
Matchday 5
Thursday 30 November 2023
A2 France vs Austria
B2 Finland vs Romania
C4 Armenia vs Israel
Friday 1 December 2023
A1 England vs Netherlands
A1 Belgium vs Scotland
A2 Norway vs Portugal
A3 Germany vs Denmark
A3 Wales vs Iceland
A4 Spain vs Italy
A4 Switzerland vs Sweden
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Hungary
B1 Albania vs Northern Ireland
B2 Croatia vs Slovakia
B3 Greece vs Serbia
B3 Ukraine vs Poland
B4 Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Belarus vs Czechia
C1 Moldova vs Malta
C1 Latvia vs Andorra
C2 Lithuania vs Türkiye
C2 Georgia vs Luxembourg
C3 Montenegro vs Faroe Islands
C3 Cyprus vs Azerbaijan
C4 Kazakhstan vs Estonia
C5 Kosovo vs Bulgaria
Matchday 6
Tuesday 5 December 2023
A1 Netherlands vs Belgium
A1 Scotland vs England
A2 Austria vs Norway
A2 Portugal vs France
A3 Denmark vs Iceland
A3 Wales vs Germany
A4 Spain vs Sweden
A4 Italy vs Switzerland
B1 Hungary vs Albania
B1 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland
B2 Romania vs Croatia
B2 Slovakia vs Finland
B3 Poland vs Greece
B3 Serbia vs Ukraine
B4 Czechia vs Slovenia
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus
C1 Malta vs Latvia
C1 Andorra vs Moldova
C2 Türkiye vs Georgia
C2 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands
C3 Montenegro vs Cyprus
C4 Israel vs Estonia
C4 Kazakhstan vs Armenia
C5 Bulgaria vs North Macedonia
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?
The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?
The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.