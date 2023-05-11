2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures

The fixtures for the league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League will run from 21 September.

UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups League A

Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland

Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal

Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales

Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland League B

Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania

Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia

Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece

Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus League C

Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra

Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia

Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

At the end of the league stage, group standings will determine automatic promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as which four teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League finals in February (the group winners of League A). The group standings will also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.

Kick-off times to be confirmed.

Group standings

League stage

Thursday 21 September 2023

C4 Israel vs Armenia

Friday 22 September 2023

A1 England vs Scotland

A1 Belgium vs Netherlands

A2 France vs Portugal

A2 Norway vs Austria

A3 Denmark vs Germany

A3 Iceland vs Wales

A4 Sweden vs Spain

A4 Switzerland vs Italy

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland

B1 Albania vs Hungary

B2 Finland vs Slovakia

B2 Croatia vs Romania

B3 Ukraine vs Serbia

B3 Greece vs Poland

B4 Slovenia vs Czechia

B4 Belarus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

C1 Moldova vs Andorra

C1 Latvia vs Malta

C2 Lithuania vs Luxembourg

C2 Georgia vs Türkiye

C3 Azerbiajan vs Cyprus

C3 Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

C4 Estonia vs Kazakhstan﻿

C5 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria﻿

Tuesday 26 September 2023

A1 Netherlands vs England

A1 Scotland vs Belgium

A2 Austria vs France

A2 Portugal vs Norway

A3 Germany vs Iceland

A3 Spain vs Switzerland

A4 Germany vs Iceland

A4 Italy vs Sweden

B1 Northern Ireland vs Albania

B1 Hungary vs Republic of Ireland

B2 Romania vs Finland

B2 Slovakia vs Croatia

B3 Poland vs Ukraine

B3 Serbia vs Greece

B4 Czechia vs Belarus

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia

C1 Malta vs Moldova

C1 Andorra vs Latvia

C2 Türkiye vs Lithuania

C2 Luxembourg vs Georgia

C3 Montenegro vs Azerbaijan

C3 Cyprus vs Faroe Islands

C4 Estonia vs Israel

C4 Armenia vs Kazakhstan

C5 Bulgaria vs Kosovo

Thursday 26 October 2023

C4 Kazakhstan vs Israel

Friday 27 October 2023

A1 England vs Belgium

A1 Netherlands vs Scotland

A2 Norway vs France

A2 Austria vs Portugal

A3 Germany vs Wales

A3 Iceland vs Denmark

A4 Sweden vs Switzerland

A4 Italy vs Spain

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Albania

B1 Hungary vs Northern Ireland

B2 Finland vs Croatia

B2 Romania vs Slovakia

B3 Poland vs Serbia

B3 Greece vs Ukraine

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

B4 Belarus vs Slovenia

C1 Malta vs Andorra

C1 Latvia vs Moldova

C2 Luxembourg vs Türkiye

C2 Lithuania vs Georgia

C3 Cyprus vs Montenegro

C3 Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan

C4 Armenia vs Estonia

C5 North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Tuesday 31 October 2023

A1 Belgium vs England

A1 Scotland vs Netherlands

A2 France vs Norway

A2 Portugal vs Austria

A3 Denmark vs Wales

A3 Iceland vs Germany

A4 Switzerland vs Spain

A4 Sweden vs Italy

B1 Albania vs Republic of Ireland

B1 Northern Ireland vs Hungary

B2 Croatia vs Finland

B2 Slovakia vs Romania

B3 Serbia vs Poland

B3 Ukraine vs Greece

B4 Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

B4 Slovenia vs Belarus

C1 Andorra vs Malta

C1 Moldova vs Latvia

C2 Türkiye vs Luxembourg

C2 Georgia vs Lithuania

C3 Faroe Islands vs Cyprus

C3 Azerbaijan vs Montenegro

C4 Israel vs Kazakhstan

C4 Estonia vs Armenia

C5 Kosovo vs North Macedonia

Thursday 30 November 2023

A2 France vs Austria

B2 Finland vs Romania

C4 Armenia vs Israel

Friday 1 December 2023

A1 England vs Netherlands

A1 Belgium vs Scotland

A2 Norway vs Portugal

A3 Germany vs Denmark

A3 Wales vs Iceland

A4 Spain vs Italy

A4 Switzerland vs Sweden

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

B1 Albania vs Northern Ireland﻿

B2 Croatia vs Slovakia

B3 Greece vs Serbia

B3 Ukraine vs Poland

B4 Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

B4 Belarus vs Czechia

C1 Moldova vs Malta

C1 Latvia vs Andorra

C2 Lithuania vs Türkiye

C2 Georgia vs Luxembourg

C3 Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

C3 Cyprus vs Azerbaijan

C4 Kazakhstan vs Estonia

C5 Kosovo vs Bulgaria

Tuesday 5 December 2023

A1 Netherlands vs Belgium

A1 Scotland vs England

A2 Austria vs Norway

A2 Portugal vs France

A3 Denmark vs Iceland

A3 Wales vs Germany

A4 Spain vs Sweden

A4 Italy vs Switzerland

B1 Hungary vs Albania

B1 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

B2 Romania vs Croatia

B2 Slovakia vs Finland

B3 Poland vs Greece

B3 Serbia vs Ukraine

B4 Czechia vs Slovenia

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus

C1 Malta vs Latvia

C1 Andorra vs Moldova

C2 Türkiye vs Georgia

C2 Luxembourg vs Lithuania

C3 Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands

C3 Montenegro vs Cyprus

C4 Israel vs Estonia

C4 Kazakhstan vs Armenia

C5 Bulgaria vs North Macedonia

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?

The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.