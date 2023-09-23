Women's Nations League Matchday 1: Spain, England, Denmark, Belgium celebrate

The new UEFA Women's Nations League began on Friday with FIFA Women's World Cup winners Spain among the victorious teams.

Spain produced a last-gasp win in Sweden, while Belgium also beat the Netherlands in added time as Denmark defeated Germany, World Cup runners-up England edged Scotland and there were also League A victories for France, Iceland and Italy.

Belgium enjoy their dramatic victory against the Netherlands BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Finland, who have made it to four of the last five Women's EUROs, were among the winners in League B thanks to a convincing 4-0 defeat of Slovakia, while Ewa Pajor's first-minute goal set Poland on the way to a 3-1 victory in Greece.

There was also one opener on Saturday, recent Women's World Cup debutants Republic of Ireland running out 3-0 winners against Northern Ireland. The match was played at Dublin Arena in front of 35,994 spectators, a record for an Ireland women's match.

In League C, Andorra secured their first-ever competitive win, 2-1 in Moldova. Bulgaria ended a 13-year wait for a competitive win with a 1-0 victory in North Macedonia, 18-year-old Yoana Stankova getting what was the first-ever Women's Nations League goal. Cyprus picked up an away point for the first time in any senior women's competition, holding Azerbaijan 1-1.

Stankova scores the first Women's Nations League goal

While teams in League A will compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation will also be at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

League A

Group A1

England 2-1 Scotland

European champions England, beaten last month in the World Cup final by Spain, returned home in front of 41,947 fans in Sunderland with victory against Scotland. Headers late in the first half by Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp put England in front before Kirsty Hanson responded just prior to the interval. Hanson hit the crossbar in the second half as Scotland pushed their neighbours all the way.

Belgium 2-1 Netherlands

In the night's other Group A1 'derby', substitute Jassina Blom got her head to Tessa Wullaert's corner in added time to earn Belgium a dramatic 2-1 victory. Jill Roord's goal for the visitors on the hour had been instantly cancelled out by teenager Marie Detruyer after a cross by Blom. The Netherlands, who had Jacintha Weimar making her debut in goal in the absence of both Daphne van Domselaar and Lize Kop, welcome England and old coach Sarina Wiegman back to Utrecht on Tuesday.

England celebrate Lauren Hemp's goal Getty Images

Tuesday's games

Netherlands vs England (20:00)

Scotland vs Belgium (20:45)

Group A2

France 2-0 Portugal

Grace Geyoro finished off a swift move involving Ève Périsset and Eugénie Le Sommer to put France ahead before Selma Bacha's long-range screamer in the 89th minute ensured Les Bleues the early group lead.

Norway 1-1 Austria

Substitute Eileen Campbell produced a superb finish from the edge of the box with 18 minutes left to give Austria a 1-1 draw in Norway. Karina Sævik had given the home team a deserved half-time lead and Norway, under new interim head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud, twice hit the bar late on.

Grace Geyoro put France ahead against Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday's games

Austria vs France (18:30)

Portugal vs Norway (19:15)

Group A3

Denmark 2-0 Germany

Denmark made a superb start under new coach Andrée Jeglertz with two Amalie Vangsgaard goals giving them victory against Germany, who have Britta Carlson in temporary charge due to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's illness. The opener was supplied by Pernille Harder and Vangsgaard took advantage of a defensive mix-up for the second.

Iceland 1-0 Wales

Iceland captain Glódís Viggósdóttir headed in after a short corner in the 18th minute to ensure they began with a win in a meeting of two teams who both missed out on a first World Cup in play-off extra time late last year.

Denmark celebrate scoring against Germany Getty Images

Tuesday's games

Germany vs Iceland (18:15)

Wales vs Denmark (20:15)

Group A4

Sweden 2-3 Spain

Just a few weeks after beating Sweden with a late winner in a thrilling World Cup semi-final in Auckland, Spain repeated the trick in Gothenburg. Magdalena Eriksson headed Sweden in front but Athenea del Castillo soon responded. Substitute Eva Navarro finished from the edge of the area put the world champions ahead with 13 minutes left but Stina Blackstenius set up Lina Hurtig to level. However, deep in added time Amanda Ilestedt was sent off after pulling down Amaiur Sarriegi in the box and Mariona Caldentey put away the penalty.

Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Arianna Caruso looped in a fine finish from the corner of the penalty area in the 64th minute to earn Italy the points in Switzerland, ensuring a good start for new Azzurre coach Andrea Soncin after a tight game.

Tuesday's games

Italy vs Sweden (17:45)

Spain vs Switzerland (21:00)

League B

Group B1

Friday's result

Albania 1-1 Hungary

Saturday's result

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland

Tuesday's games

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (19:30)

Northern Ireland vs Albania (20:00)

Hungary celebrate their equaliser in Albania MLSZ

Group B2

Friday's results

Finland 4-0 Slovakia

Croatia 2-1 Romania

Tuesday's games

Romania vs Finland (18:00)

Slovakia vs Croatia (18:00)

Group B3

Friday's results

Ukraine 0-1 Serbia

Greece 1-3 Poland

Tuesday's games

Poland vs Ukraine (18:00)

Serbia vs Greece (19:00)

Serbia celebrate scoring against Ukraine Nebojsa Parausic / MN Press via FSS

Group B4

Friday's results

Slovenia 0-2 Czechia

Belarus 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday's games

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia (16:00)

Czechia vs Belarus (17:00)

Czechia won in Slovenia Pavel Jiřík via Czech FA

League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Moldova 1-2 Andorra

Latvia 0-1 Malta

Tuesday's games

Andorra vs Latvia (19:00)

Malta vs Moldova (20:00)

Group C2

Friday's results

Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg

Georgia 0-3 Türkiye

Tuesday's games

Türkiye vs Lithuania (18:00)

Luxembourg vs Georgia (19:30)

Türkiye won in Georgia Georgian Football Federation

Group C3

Friday's results

Azerbaijan 1-1 Cyprus

Faroe Islands 0-1 Montenegro

Tuesday's games

Montenegro vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

Cyprus vs Faroe Islands (18:00)

Group C4

Friday's result

Estonia 0-0 Kazakhstan﻿

Postponed to 2 December

Israel vs Armenia

Tuesday's games

Armenia vs Kazakhstan (14:00)

Estonia vs Israel (17:00)

Bulgaria celebrate scoring the first-ever Women's Nations League goal Bulgarian Football Federation

Group C5

Friday's result

North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria﻿

Tuesday's game

Bulgaria vs Kosovo (17:00)

All times CET

