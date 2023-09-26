Women's Nations League Matchday 2: Spain, France, Denmark perfect; Netherlands beat England

Spain, France and Denmark, aided by a Pernille Harder hat-trick, ended the first week of UEFA Women's Nations League action with a perfect six points from two games.

While those three teams built on opening League A successes, England were pegged back as the Netherlands beat them late on, while in the same group Scotland denied Belgium with the final touch. Portugal defeated Norway in a thriller while Germany hit form against Iceland and Sweden also recovered from a Friday loss.

In League B, the Republic of Ireland, Finland, Serbia, Poland (for who Ewa Pajor struck twice to share the early top scorer lead on three goals) and Czechia all have maximum points.

Cyprus secured their first-ever competitive victory among the results in League C, where Türkiye (who beat Lithuania in front of a record 6,700 crowd) and Malta are the only teams on six points. Israel got off to a winning start today, their opener at home to Armenia last Thursday having been postponed.

While teams in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation is also at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

League A

Group A1

Netherlands 2-1 England

Renate Jansen's 90th-minute goal got the Netherlands off the mark and inflicted their former coach Sarina Wiegman's first away defeat in charge of England. In front of a capacity 24,000 fans in Utrecht, the Netherlands were aiming to put Friday's dramatic loss to Belgium behind them and led at half-time when Lieke Martens curled the ball in.

Alessia Russo pounced on a blocked cross to level for England, who beat Scotland in their opener. But substitute Jansen was sent clear by Martens and produced a fine first-time finish to defeat the reigning European champions.

The Netherlannds celebrate their victory Getty Images

Scotland 1-1 Belgium

Belgium looked like they were going three points clear until, with the final action of the match, Sophie Howard headed in to get Scotland off the mark. Kassandra Missipo had put the visitors ahead with her first senior international goal on her 52nd appearance, nodding home Féli Delacauw's cross.

It seemed that would be enough but, right at the end, Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson, winning her 50th cap, took a free-kick inside the Belgium half and Howard rose to level.

Next games: Friday 27 October

England vs Belgium

Netherlands vs Scotland

Group A2

Austria 0-1 France

A trademark Wendie Renard header from Selma Bacha's fifth-minute free-kick ensured France followed up their opening win against Portugal and moved three points clear. In front of their record crowd of 10,050 at Vienna's Viola Park, Austria had their chances, with Celina Degen hitting the crossbar late in the first half.

France celebrate Wendie Renard's early winner APA/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal 3-2 Norway

Two Carole Costa penalties were the key to Portugal picking up a memorable win and moving up to second in the group. Norway, held at home by Austria on Friday, did score first through Frida Maanum, a superb lob from the edge of the box.

But by half-time it was 2-1. First Andreia Jacinto pounced on a loose ball in the area and sent in a curling finish, and five minutes later Carole Costa converted her first spot-kick following a foul on Diana Silva. Elisabeth Terland equalised just before the hour mark after being set up by Maanum, but on the night of her 160th cap, Carole Costa reached 20 goals and sealed victory with another penalty after Catarina Amado was impeded.

Next games: Friday 27 October

Norway vs France

Austria vs Portugal

Group A3

Wales 1-5 Denmark

Denmark stand three points clear after following up their victory against Germany with a comfortable win in Wales. Pernille Harder had two goals in the first 11 minutes, first from the penalty spot after Rhiannon Roberts fouled Amalie Vangsgaard, and then tapping in a Frederikke Thogersen centre.

Jess Fishlock gave Wales hope with a thumping finish early in the second half. But Thogersen then turned in a Sofie Svava cross and late on substitute Sanne Troelsgaard headed home before Harder completed her hat-trick, pouncing on the rebound when Signe Bruun hit the bar.

Germany enjoy Klara Bühl's first goal Getty Images

Germany 4-0 Iceland

Germany, following their surprise group exit in the World Cup and Friday's loss in Denmark, emphatically bounced back in their second game under caretaker coach Britta Carlson, filling in for the ill Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Klara Bühl was the star with two brilliant finishes for the first and fourth in front of a sell-out crowd in Bochum against an Iceland side who beat Wales in their own opener.

Bühl also crossed for Lea Schüller to head the third on 68 minutes. The second, which made it 2-0 at the break, was a Giulia Gwinn penalty after Lena Lattwein was fouled by Berglind Ágústsdóttir.

Next games: Friday 27 October

Germany vs Wales

Iceland vs Denmark

Group A4

Spain 5-0 Switzerland

World champions Spain needed a last-gasp Mariona Caldentey penalty to win in Sweden on Friday but it was more comfortable tonight in front of a home record 14,194 fans in Cordoba. They were on their feet after 15 minutes when Caldentey robbed Switzerland goalkeeper Elvira Herzog and passed for Lucía García to tap into an empty goal.

Just before half-time Aitana Bonmatí volleyed in to finish off a fine team move and the reigning UEFA Women's Player of the Year had another in the 49th minute from just inside the box. Inma Gabarro, who scored on debut as a substitute against Argentina last year, repeated the trick, also from the bench, after an Athenea del Castillo effort was parried. The fifth was perhaps the pick of them all, a half-volley from outside the area by another substitute, Maite Oroz.

Sweden held off Italy Getty Images

Italy 0-1 Sweden

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's 18th-minute goal ensured Sweden recovered from Friday's heartbreaking opening loss to Spain. Lina Hurtig's solo run from the left was thwarted in the box but the loose ball was turned in by Rytting Kaneryd, and that proved enough for Sweden to join Italy on three points.

Next games: Friday 27 October

Sweden vs Switzerland

Italy vs Spain

League B

Group B1

Tuesday's results

Hungary 0-4 Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland 1-0 Albania

Lauren Wade got Northern Ireland's winner on her 50th cap Getty Images

Next games: Friday 27 October

Republic of Ireland vs Albania

Hungary vs Northern Ireland

Group B2

Tuesday's games

Romania 0-1 Finland

Slovakia 4-0 Croatia

Next games: Friday 27 October

Finland vs Croatia

Romania vs Slovakia

Group B3

Tuesday's results

Poland 2-1 Ukraine

Serbia 4-0 Greece

Next games: Friday 27 October

Poland vs Serbia

Greece vs Ukraine

Group B4

Tuesday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Slovenia

Czechia 2-1 Belarus

Czechia stayed perfect in Group B4 FAČR

Next games: Friday 27 October

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Belarus vs Slovenia

League C

Group C1

Tuesday's results

Andorra 0-4 Latvia

Malta 2-0 Moldova

Next games: Friday 27 October

Malta vs Andorra

Latvia vs Moldova

Group C2

Tuesday's results

Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

Luxembourg 1-1 Georgia

Next games: Friday 27 October

Luxembourg vs Türkiye

Lithuania vs Georgia

Group C3

Tuesday's results

Montenegro 0-1 Azerbaijan

Cyprus 1-0 Faroe Islands

Next games: Friday 27 October

Cyprus vs Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan

Group C4

Tuesday's results

Armenia 1-2 Kazakhstan

Estonia 0-5 Israel

Next games:

Thursday 26 October

Kazakhstan vs Israel

Friday 27 October

Armenia vs Estonia

Group C5

Tuesday's result

Bulgaria 0-0 Kosovo

Kosovo drew in Bulgaria to begin their campaign Bulgarian Football Union

Next game: Friday 27 October

North Macedonia vs Kosovo

