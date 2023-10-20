Women's Nations League state of play

The UEFA Women's Nations League continues from Friday as the groups continue to take shape after September's opening matches in the new competition.

While teams in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation is also at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Belgium lead the way, aided by their last-gasp Matchday 1 winner that earned a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands, but the Red Flames would have been further clear had they not conceded an equaliser with the final touch to draw 1-1 in Scotland. Belgium's double-header is with European champions England, who defeated Scotland 2-1 but then lost in the Netherlands by the same score, also courtesy of a late goal.

That victory ensured the Netherlands climbed back into contention and hope to keep that going in their matches with Scotland, for which Vivianne Miedema has been recalled after more than a year out of the squad due to injury. However, Scotland impressed away to England and showed their spirit to snatch that point from Belgium.

Friday 27 October

England vs Belgium (20:45)

Netherlands vs Scotland (20:45)

Tuesday 31 October

Belgium vs England (20:30)

Scotland vs Netherlands (20:45)

Group A2

France, whose Olympic place is secure as hosts but who are chasing a first major final in the Nations League, were solid in September to beat Portugal 2-0 and win 1-0 in Austria. Norway, by contrast, were held 1-1 by Austria and lost 3-2 in Portugal, a game described by interim coach Leif Gunnar Smerud as "very chaotic and disorganised". Norway need victory in their initial home meeting with France to keep matters in their own hands.

Watch Renard France winner vs Austria

Portugal, fresh from their promising World Cup finals debut and currently France's nearest challengers, have two meetings with Austria whose own September performances gave them real reason for optimism despite the single point gained.

Friday 27 October

Austria vs Portugal (18:00)

Norway vs France (19:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Portugal vs Austria (19:15)

France vs Norway (21:00)

Group A3

September could not have gone much better for Denmark as they beat Germany 2-0 then won 5-1 in Wales with a Pernille Harder hat-trick. Denmark start October's fixtures in Iceland, who edged out Wales 1-0 before a 4-0 loss in Germany.

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 Germany

The matches in this group are not double headers on Matchday 3 and 4 as Iceland are playing their two remaining home games this month rather than in December. That means that Wales have two trips this time around as they seek to keep themselves in the hunt before hosting Iceland and Germany in the final week.

Friday 27 October

Germany vs Wales (17:45)

Iceland vs Denmark (20:30)

Tuesday 31 October

Denmark vs Wales (18:00)

Iceland vs Germany (20:00)

Group A4

Newly-crowned world champions Spain won a dramatic opener 3-2 in Sweden before a 5-0 home masterclass against Switzerland to go three points clear. With Sweden, like Iceland, having two home games in this set of fixtures, Spain will travel to both Italy and Switzerland, knowing they have two December home games to come.

Italy recovered from a disappointing World Cup to win their opener 1-0 in Switzerland but then suffered a home loss by the same score to Sweden, who had beaten the Azzurre 5-0 on their way to a bronze medal in Australia and New Zealand. They will hope for a similar outcome in the home return to set themselves up for their two December away trips to Switzerland and their World Cup semi-final nemeses Spain.

Friday 27 October

Italy vs Spain (17:45)

Sweden vs Switzerland (18:30)

Tuesday 31 October

Sweden vs Italy (18:30)

Switzerland vs Spain (19:00)

League B

Group B1

Fresh from the World Cup, the Republic of Ireland put on two dominant displays against Northern Ireland and Hungary, and will look to use their matches with Albania to strengthen their automatic promotion hopes. Northern Ireland, who played at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, will look to keep pace with the visit of the Republic to come on Matchday 6.

Friday 27 October

Hungary vs Northern Ireland (18:15)

Republic of Ireland vs Albania (18:45)

Tuesday 31 October

Albania vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

Northern Ireland vs Hungary (20:00)

Group B2

Finland, regular EURO qualifiers, are in early control, particularly after coming through the potentially tricky trip to Romania. Croatia, who face Finland next, began by beating Romania, who had defeated them twice in EURO 2022 qualifying.

Friday 27 October

Finland vs Croatia (17:45)

Romania vs Slovakia (18:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Slovakia vs Romania (15:30)

Croatia vs Finland (17:00)

Group B3

Poland boast the star power of Ewa Pajor, who got three goals in their two September wins including both in the potentially crucial 2-1 defeat of Ukraine. Serbia also have six points, with Bayern's Jovana Damnjanović among those in the goals for them.

Friday 27 October

Greece vs Ukraine (16:00)

Poland vs Serbia (17:45)

Tuesday 31 October

Ukraine vs Greece (16:00)

Serbia vs Poland (19:00)

Group B4

Czechia are two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and their large contingent of players at Europe's top leagues, as the two now meet twice.

Friday 27 October

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia (14:30)

Belarus vs Slovenia (20:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:00)

Slovenia vs Belarus (17:30)

League C

Group C1

Malta have the early advantage but now have two games against an Andorra team who began by getting their first-ever competitive win, 2-1 in Moldova.

Friday 27 October

Latvia vs Moldova (13:30)

Malta vs Andorra (20:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Moldova vs Latvia (17:00)

Andorra vs Malta (19:00)

Group C2

Türkiye impressed in September by beating Georgia and Lithuania (in front of a record crowd) and now face two games against Luxembourg, who are also unbeaten.

Friday 27 October

Lithuania vs Georgia (16:00)

Luxembourg vs Türkiye (19:30)

Tuesday 31 October

Georgia vs Lithuania (15:00)

Türkiye vs Luxembourg (17:00)

Group C3

Cyprus picked up both their first-ever away competitive point and then maiden competition win in September, and share the lead with Azerbaijan. The Faroe Islands will hope to make up for their two narrow opening losses as they play both remaining home games, meaning Montenegro are on the road twice.

Friday 27 October

Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan (15:00)

Cyprus vs Montenegro (17:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (13:00)

Faroe Islands vs Cyprus (19:00)

Group C4

Postponements mean the bulk of this group will be played in November and December.

Friday 27 October

Armenia vs Estonia (17:30)

Tuesday 31 October

Estonia vs Armenia (17:00)

Thursday 23 November (postponed from Thursday 26 October)

Kazakhstan vs Israel (TBD)

Sunday 26 November (postponed from Tuesday 31 October)

Israel vs Kazakhstan (TBD)

Group C5

Bulgaria won in North Macedonia and drew in Kosovo last month but sit out October's matches in the sole three-team group. North Macedonia and Kosovo, now each with a game in hand, will actually both have played one more than Bulgaria once their double-header is complete.

Friday 27 October

North Macedonia vs Kosovo (13:00)

Tuesday 31 October

Kosovo vs North Macedonia (17:00)

