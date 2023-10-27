Women's Nations League Matchday 3: Spain, France, Denmark stay perfect

Spain, France and Denmark kept up perfect UEFA Women's Nations League starts as the groups reached the halfway point.

Just like on Matchday 1 in Sweden, Spain left it late to win in Italy tonight, while Wendie Renard gave France a victory that opened up a five-point lead in their group, and Denmark's triumph in Iceland kept them clear of Germany. Meanwhile, England and the Netherlands both moved ahead of Belgium in Group A1 as well as welcoming back key players from long-term injury.

In League B, Katie McCabe's hat-trick aided the Republic of Ireland to a 5-1 win against Hungary, keeping them perfect in Group B1 and opening up a five-point lead as Hungary beat Northern Ireland 3-2 in a thriller. Finland, in Group B2, also have nine points and are five clear, winning 1-0 in Romania while Croatia lost 4-0 in Slovakia.

Poland too have maximum points in Group B3, Ewa Pajor on target in a 2-1 win against Ukraine, while Serbia are second after beating Greece 4-0. Bosnia and Herzegovina ended Czechia's perfect start and leapfrogged them into Group B4 first place with a 1-0 win sealed by Alma Krajnić in the 88th minute. Belarus got off the mark by holding Slovenia 1-1 with a goal deep into added time.

In League C, both Malta and Türkiye remain perfect while Latvia, Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Estonia and Kosovo also picked up wins to boost their own promotion hopes. Malta's Hayley Bugeja struck twice against Andorra and is the leading scorer across the leagues on five.

While teams in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation is also at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

League A

Group A1

England 1-0 Belgium

Belgium led the group after September's games but were overtaken by England, who dominated in front of 28,321 fans in Leicester and bounced back from their last-gasp defeat in the Netherlands on Matchday 2.

Lauren Hemp made it 1-0 on 13 minutes, pouncing after Millie Bright's header hit the post. The European champions remained on top, and brought on Fran Kirby for her international comeback after just over a year out, but the hosts did not add to their lead.

Lauren Hemp (centre) celebrates England's winner Getty Images

Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

The Netherlands, like England, are on six points following a comfortable victory. Daniëlle van de Donk pounced to turn in a deflected cross on 12 minutes and Esmee Brugts doubled the lead just past the half-hour.

Lineth Beerensteyn struck twice after the break, chipping Scotland keeper Lee Gibson then heading in a Victoria Pelova cross. Vivianne Miedema came off the bench for her first Netherlands appearance in more than a year following injury.

Tuesday's games

Belgium vs England

Scotland vs Netherlands



Group A2

Norway 1-2 France

A far-from-rare headed goal from Wendie Renard kept France perfect and opened up a five-point lead. France debutant Julie Dufour had a hand in the opener as her cross was turned into her own net by Maren Mjelde.

Norway equalised on the hour as Marit Lund finished off a quick counterattack. Nine minutes later Selma Bacha's corner was headed in by Renard, her 37th international goal moving the defender joint fifth in France's list of all-time top scorers, level with Camille Abily.

France enjoy Wendie Renard's winner NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Austria 2-1 Portugal

Austria moved up to second as they delighted a sell-out crowd in Altach. They went ahead on 63 minutes with an unfortunate own goal when Ana Seiça's clearance deflected in off Catatina Amado.

Soon after, Barbara Dunst doubled the lead following a swift counter. Tatiana Pinto turned in Ana Borges's cross late on for a consolation.

Tuesday's games

France vs Norway

Portugal vs Austria

Group A3

Iceland 0-1 Denmark

Denmark made it three wins out of three to stay clear of Gernany, Amalie Vangsgaard getting the winner 19 minutes from time. Without Pernille Harder but welcoming fit-again Nadia Nadim back to the team for the first time since Women's EURO 2022, Denmark were give a tough game by Iceland.

The breakthrough came when Sofie Svava crossed from the left and it was met by Vangsgaard. Lene Christensen was then tested by Iceland but Denmark were victorious again.

Germany celebrate going 1-0 up Getty Images

Germany 5-1 Wales

Germany dominated in front of a 20,107 crowd in Sinsheim but only three goals in the last ten minutes finally saw off a tenacious Wales side. Lea Schüller headed in a Sarai Linder cross on 25 minutes but late in the first half Ceri Holland finished off an excellent Wales move.

Schüller headed in again just after the break, set up with the first touch from substitute Linda Dallmann. Germany kept up the pressure and it told when Giuilia Gwinn converted a penalty following a foul on Marina Hegering. Sjoeke Nüsken's effort then deflected in off Rhiannon Roberts and another sub, Nicole Anyomi, tapped in their fifth.

Tuesday's games

Denmark vs Wales

Iceland vs Germany



Group A4

Italy 0-1 Spain

Jenni Hermoso's 89th minute goal kept the world champions perfect and three points clear of Sweden.

Spain were on top throughout but did not find a way past Laura Giuliani in the Italy goal until the keeper could only parry an Alexia Putellas effort and Hermoso turned in the rebound.

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Sweden kept the pressure on Spain thanks to Magdalena Eriksson's header late in the first half but Switzerland were unfortunate not to get off the mark as they had their fair share of chances.

Madelena Eriksson was Sweden's hero against Switzerland TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Smilla Vallotto came closest when she hit the crossbar but it was Sweden who went in at half-time in front when Eriksson flicked in Kosovare Asllani's free-kick. Sweden were in control in the second half but the score stayed at 1-0.

Tuesday's games

Switzerland vs Spain

Sweden vs Italy

League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania

Hungary 3-2 Northern Ireland

Katie McCabe (No11) scored a hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland SPORTSFILE

Tuesday's games

Albania vs Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland vs Hungary

Group B2

Friday's results

Finland 3-0 Croatia

Romania 0-0 Slovakia



Tuesday's games

Croatia vs Finland

Slovakia vs Romania

Group B3

Friday's results

Poland 2-1 Serbia

Greece 2-1 Ukraine

Tuesday's games

Serbia vs Poland

Ukraine vs Greece

Group B4

Friday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Czechia

Belarus 1-1 Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate their late winner against Czechia Fedja Krvavac

Tuesday's games

Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia vs Belarus



League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Malta 5-0 Andorra

Latvia 5-0 Moldova



Tuesday's games

Andorra vs Malta

Moldova vs Latvia



Group C2

Friday's results

Luxembourg 0-4 Türkiye

Lithuania 0-0 Georgia

Tuesday's games

Türkiye vs Luxembourg

Georgia vs Lithuania



Group C3

Friday's results

Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 1-2 Azerbaijan



Tuesday's games

Faroe Islands vs Cyprus

Azerbaijan vs Montenegro



Group C4

Friday's result

Armenia 1-4 Estonia

Postponed to 23 November

Kazakhstan vs Israel

Tuesday's game

Estonia vs Armenia

Postponed to 26 November

Israel vs Kazakhstan

Group C5

Friday's result

North Macedonia 0-2 Kosovo



Tuesday's game

Kosovo vs North Macedonia

