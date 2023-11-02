2023/24 Women's Nations League top scorers: Bugeja, Vangsgaard, McCabe, Pajor
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Malta's Haley Bugeja is top scorer with eight goals, while Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard is the League A leader.
Malta's Haley Bugeja is the leading scorer so far in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.
2023/24 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage)
8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)
5 Karlina Miksone (Latvia)
5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)
5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)
4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)
4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)
Inter forward Bugeja has eight goals from Malta's four games, including an eight-minute hat-trick away to Andorra. She found the net in all four matches and is three goals clear of a trio of players, also from League C.
Top scorer in League A so far is Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard with four. Also on that tally from League B are Republic of Ireland pair Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe along with Poland striker Ewa Pajor.
League A top scorers
4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)
3 Klara Bühl (Germany)
3 Athenea Del Castillo (Spain)
3 Giulia Gwinn (Germany)
3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)
3 Lea Schüller (Germany)
2 Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands)
2 Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)
2 Lucy Bronze (England)
2 Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)
2 Eileen Campbell (Austria)
2 Carole Costa (Portugal)
2 Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden)
2 Jess Fishlock (Wales)
2 Lauren Hemp (England)
2 Maite Oroz (Spain)
2 Alexia Putellas (Spain)
2 Wendie Renard (France)
2 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)
League B top scorers
4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)
3 Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia)
3 Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia)
3 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
3 Eveliina Summanen (Finland)
2 Klára Cahynová (Czechia)
2 Miljana Ivanović (Serbia)
2 Katariina Kosola (Finland)
2 Anastasiya Linnik (Belarus)
2 Eleni Markou (Greece)
2 Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland)
2 Natalia Padilla-Bidas (Poland)
2 Linda Sällström (Finland)
League C top scorers
8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)*
5 Karlina Miksone (Latvia)
5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)*
5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)
3 Emma Treiberg (Estonia)
2 Armisa Kuć (Montenegro)
2 Mana Mollayeva (Azerbaijan)
2 Nazlican Parlak (Azerbaijan)
2 Anastasija Poļuhoviča (Latvia)
2 Diāna Suvitra (Latvia)
2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)
*Scored on every matchday
Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League
Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia 4-0 Croatia) 26/09/23, League B
Karlina Miksone (Andorra 0-4 Latvia) 26/09/23, League C
Pernille Harder (Wales 1-5 Denmark) 26/09/23, League A
Lisette Tammik (Armenia 1-4 Estonia) 27/10/23, League C
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania) 27/10/23, League B
Haley Bugeja (Andorra 0-3 Malta) 31/10/23, League C – scored between the 36th and 43rd minutes