2023/24 Women's Nations League top scorers: Bugeja, Vangsgaard, McCabe, Pajor

Malta's Haley Bugeja is the leading scorer so far in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.

2023/24 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage) 8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)

5 Karlina Miksone ﻿(Latvia)

5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)

5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia) 4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)

4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)

Inter forward Bugeja has eight goals from Malta's four games, including an eight-minute hat-trick away to Andorra. She found the net in all four matches and is three goals clear of a trio of players, also from League C.

Top scorer in League A so far is Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard with four. Also on that tally from League B are Republic of Ireland pair Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe along with Poland striker Ewa Pajor.

2023/24 Women's Nations League stats

League A top scorers

4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)

3 Klara Bühl (Germany)

3 Athenea Del Castillo (Spain)

3 Giulia Gwinn (Germany)

3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

3 Lea Schüller (Germany)

2 Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands)

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

2 Lucy Bronze (England)

2 Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

2 Eileen Campbell (Austria)

2 Carole Costa (Portugal)

2 Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden)

2 Jess Fishlock (Wales)

2 Lauren Hemp (England)

2 Maite Oroz (Spain)

2 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

2 Wendie Renard (France)

2 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Germany Getty Images

League B top scorers

4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)

4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

3 Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia)

3 Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia)

3 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

3 Eveliina Summanen (Finland)

2 Klára Cahynová (Czechia)

2 Miljana Ivanović (Serbia)

2 Katariina Kosola (Finland)

2 Anastasiya Linnik (Belarus)

2 Eleni Markou (Greece)

2 Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland)

2 Natalia Padilla-Bidas (Poland)

2 Linda Sällström (Finland)

Ireland's prolific duo Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe SPORTSFILE

League C top scorers

8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)*



5 Karlina Miksone ﻿(Latvia)

5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)*

5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)

3 Emma Treiberg (Estonia)

2 Armisa Kuć (Montenegro)

2 Mana Mollayeva (Azerbaijan)

2 Nazlican Parlak (Azerbaijan)

2 Anastasija Poļuhoviča (Latvia)

2 Diāna Suvitra (Latvia)

2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

*Scored on every matchday

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League

Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia 4-0 Croatia) 26/09/23, League B

Karlina Miksone (Andorra 0-4 Latvia) 26/09/23, League C

Pernille Harder (Wales 1-5 Denmark) 26/09/23, League A

Lisette Tammik (Armenia 1-4 Estonia) 27/10/23, League C

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania) 27/10/23, League B

Haley Bugeja (Andorra 0-3 Malta) 31/10/23, League C – scored between the 36th and 43rd minutes