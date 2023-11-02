UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2023/24 Women's Nations League top scorers: Bugeja, Vangsgaard, McCabe, Pajor

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Malta's Haley Bugeja is top scorer with eight goals, while Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard is the League A leader.

Haley Bugeja of Malta
Haley Bugeja of Malta Domenic Aquilina

Malta's Haley Bugeja is the leading scorer so far in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.

2023/24 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage)

8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)

5 Karlina Miksone ﻿(Latvia)
5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)
5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)

4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)
4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)

Inter forward Bugeja has eight goals from Malta's four games, including an eight-minute hat-trick away to Andorra. She found the net in all four matches and is three goals clear of a trio of players, also from League C.

Top scorer in League A so far is Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard with four. Also on that tally from League B are Republic of Ireland pair Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe along with Poland striker Ewa Pajor.

2023/24 Women's Nations League stats

League A top scorers

4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)

3 Klara Bühl (Germany)
3 Athenea Del Castillo (Spain)
3 Giulia Gwinn (Germany)
3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)
3 Lea Schüller (Germany)

2 Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands)
2 Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)
2 Lucy Bronze (England)
2 Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)
2 Eileen Campbell (Austria)
2 Carole Costa (Portugal)
2 Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden)
2 Jess Fishlock (Wales)
2 Lauren Hemp (England)
2 Maite Oroz (Spain)
2 Alexia Putellas (Spain)
2 Wendie Renard (France)
2 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Germany
Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark celebrates with team-mates after scoring against GermanyGetty Images

League B top scorers

4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

3 Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia)
3 Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia)
3 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
3 Eveliina Summanen (Finland)

2 Klára Cahynová (Czechia)
2 Miljana Ivanović (Serbia)
2 Katariina Kosola (Finland)
2 Anastasiya Linnik (Belarus)
2 Eleni Markou (Greece)
2 Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland)
2 Natalia Padilla-Bidas (Poland)
2 Linda Sällström (Finland)

Ireland's prolific duo Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe
Ireland's prolific duo Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe SPORTSFILE

League C top scorers

8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)*

5 Karlina Miksone ﻿(Latvia)
5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)*
5 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)

3 Emma Treiberg (Estonia)

2 Armisa Kuć (Montenegro)
2 Mana Mollayeva (Azerbaijan)
2 Nazlican Parlak (Azerbaijan)
2 Anastasija Poļuhoviča (Latvia)
2 Diāna Suvitra (Latvia)
2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

*Scored on every matchday

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League

Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia 4-0 Croatia) 26/09/23, League B
Karlina Miksone (Andorra 0-4 Latvia) 26/09/23, League C
Pernille Harder (Wales 1-5 Denmark) 26/09/23, League A
Lisette Tammik (Armenia 1-4 Estonia) 27/10/23, League C
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania) 27/10/23, League B
Haley Bugeja (Andorra 0-3 Malta) 31/10/23, League C – scored between the 36th and 43rd minutes

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Selected for you

All the fixtures and results
Live 31/10/2023

All the fixtures and results

The league stage is in progress. Keep track of the results so far and fixtures to come.
Women's Nations League: how it works
Live 27/10/2023

Women's Nations League: how it works

All you need to know about the group stage, promotion, relegation, finals and Olympic qualification.
Denmark and Spain win again
Live 31/10/2023

Denmark and Spain win again

Spain and Denmark kept up perfect records while Belgium beat England as the Womens' Nations League continued.