Women's Nations League deciders: Preview

The UEFA Women's Nations League continues from Friday as the groups reach a climax in the new competition.

Fixtures and results

While teams in League A will compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues are likewise at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Belgium's Matchday 4 win against England has left this group wide open, with the reigning European champions facing the prospect not just of missing out on the finals (and potential Olympic qualification on behalf of Great Britain) but instead going into a relegation play-off. Top in no small part thanks to their dramatic September win against England, the Netherlands come to Wembley on Friday with a huge crowd likely and everything at stake, Sarina Wiegman's team (who have Beth Mead back from injury but Millie Bright out) knowing that a one-goal victory would still leave them trailing her former side.

As for the Red Flames, victory at home to Scotland would leave them travelling to the Netherlands four days later knowing a repeat of their Matchday 1 win against their neighbours would be enough to reach the finals at the expense of the last two European champion nations. Scotland, meanwhile, know a win in Belgium is required to prevent relegation before England come to Hampden Park.

Friday 1 December

Belgium vs Scotland (20:30)

England vs Netherlands (20:45)

Tuesday 5 December

Netherlands vs Belgium (20:45)

Scotland vs England (20:45)

Group A2

France, whose Olympic place is secure as hosts but who are chasing a first major title in the Nations League, dropped their first points on Matchday 4 when held 0-0 at home by Norway. Despite that result, a draw against Austria in Rennes on Friday would secure a finals spot. Austria narrowly lost at home to France in September but beat Portugal twice in October to leave themselves as Les Bleues' last challengers.

Watch Renard France winner vs Austria

For Norway and Portugal, Friday brings a relegation decider. Visitors Portugal would be safe from automatic relegation with victory, but a tough test at home to France would still await.

Friday 1 December

Norway vs Portugal (19:00)

France vs Austria (21:10)

Tuesday 5 December

Austria vs Norway (19:15)

Portugal vs France (19:15)

Group A3

Denmark beat Germany 2-0 on Matchday 1 and remain perfect after four games as they visit Rostock for the reunion. Germany, with Horst Hrubesch continuing as interim coach following Martina Voss-Tecklenberg's official departure, lie within three points at the summit. Although a win would stop Denmark reaching the finals with a game to go, a two-goal victory to wipe out their head-to-head deficit might well end up being needed. Denmark are still missing Pernille Harder, while Lena Oberdorf is absent for Germany.

For Iceland and Wales, meanwhile, all that remains to play for is avoiding automatic relegation, though neither can stave off a play-off at best. Wales must beat Iceland to stay in contention for League A status in the Women's European Qualifiers, though both then face the toughest of Matchday 6 tasks: the Dragons welcome Germany to Swansea and Stelpurnar okkar visit Denmark, with every ticket at Viborg now gone.

Friday 1 December

Wales vs Iceland (20:15)

Germany vs Denmark (20:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Denmark vs Iceland (19:30)

Wales vs Germany (19:30)

Group A4

Spain have been in quite sensational form in their first four games since being crowned world champions. They had two away games in October and won 1-0 in Italy with an 89th-minute goal from the returning Jenni Hermoso, then prevailed 7-1 in Switzerland to move onto 12 points, five clear of FIFA Women's World Cup bronze medallists Sweden.

Victory against Italy in Pontevedra would ensure Spain's finals place as they seek to add two more trophies in 2024 to their global 2023 honour, even before Sweden come to Malaga four days later. For now, though, Sweden can still eye the finals and a possible place in the Olympics, for which they have never previously failed to qualify and where they took silver in 2016 and 2021.

Friday 1 December

Switzerland vs Sweden (20:00)

Spain vs Italy (21:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Spain vs Sweden (19:00)

Italy vs Switzerland (19:00)

League B

Group B1

Fresh from their first World Cup, the Republic of Ireland have already sealed promotion as group winners. Hungary's dramatic 3-2 defeat of Northern Ireland leaves them in the promotion play-off position, but even Albania could potentially overtake both if they beat the pair.

Friday 1 December

Albania vs Northern Ireland﻿ (17:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Hungary vs Albania (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland (19:00)

Group B2

Finland will hope to make certain of promotion with victory on Thursday. However, their 4-0 margin of victory in their home match against Slovakia gives the section leaders a potential cushion should they find themselves going to Trnava on Matchday 6 three points ahead of their hosts.

Thursday 30 November

Finland vs Romania (17:45)

Friday 1 December

Croatia vs Slovakia (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Romania vs Croatia (19:00)

Slovakia vs Finland (19:00)

Group B3

Powered by the goals of Ewa Pajor, Poland have both a three-point lead over Serbia and a head-to-head advantage over their only remaining automatic promotion challengers, having beaten them 2-1 at home and drawn 1-1 away in October.

Friday 1 December

Greece vs Serbia (16:00)

Ukraine vs Poland (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Poland vs Greece (19:00)

Serbia vs Ukraine (19:00)

Group B4

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Czechia 1-0 in Zenica and then drew 2-2 away to lead by a point in what looks likely to be a tight finish in the race for automatic promotion. Even Slovenia could still be in contention if Friday's results go their way, while Belarus still have a promotion play-off chance as it stands, though both sides will be aware of relegation danger.

Friday 1 December

Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)

Belarus vs Czechia (20:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Czechia vs Slovenia (19:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus (19:00)

League C

Group C1

Thanks to a competition-leading eight goals by Haley Bugeja, not to mention four clean sheets, Malta are a fifth win away from promotion. Even if they get it on Friday, Latvia will still have much to play for in Malta on Matchday 6, with only the three best runners-up earning play-off slots.

Friday 1 December

Latvia vs Andorra (12:00)

Moldova vs Malta (15:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Malta vs Latvia (16:00)

Andorra vs Moldova (16:00)

Group C2

Türkiye have no need to worry about permutations or play-offs after a record crowd of over 12,000 saw them beat Luxembourg 1-0 in October to book promotion with two games to spare.

Friday 1 December

Georgia vs Luxembourg (14:00)

Lithuania vs Türkiye (16:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Türkiye vs Georgia (16:00)

Luxembourg vs Lithuania (16:00)

Group C3

Cyprus vs Azerbaijan could end up being a decider, certainly if the visitors win to book promotion. Otherwise, Matchday 6 could be a three-way race for first place with Montenegro also coming into contention.

Friday 1 December

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands (13:00)

Cyprus vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)

Montenegro vs Cyprus (16:00)

Group C4

Israel know two wins against point-less Armenia could take them up, unless Estonia can keep up the pressure with victory in Kazakhstan.

Wednesday 29 November

Armenia vs Israel (12:00)

Friday 1 December

Kazakhstan vs Estonia (15:00)

Saturday 2 December

Israel vs Armenia (12:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Israel vs Estonia (16:00)

Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Group C5

The two remaining contenders for first place in the sole three-team group meet on Friday, when a win for either Kosovo or Bulgaria would secure promotion.

Friday 1 December

Kosovo vs Bulgaria (13:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (16:00)

Introducing the UEFA Women's Nations League

Women's Nations League: How it works