Women's Nations League state of play: Finals, promotion, relegation

The league stage of the first UEFA Women's Nations League ends on Tuesday.

While the sides in League A are competing to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues are likewise at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

Who reaches the finals, is promoted or relegated, or goes into play-offs? League A The four group winners qualify for the knockout finals in February (from which two teams will earn spots alongside Olympic hosts France in the women's football tournament at the Games). The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B. The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B. League B The four group winners are promoted to League A. The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B. The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C. The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C. League C The five group winners are promoted to League B. The three best-ranked second-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) play off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C. The remaining teams stay in League C.

Fixtures and results

Confirmed so far Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Spain Relegated from League A: Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Promoted from League B: Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Iceland, Serbia Relegated from League B: Albania, Belarus, Romania Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Türkiye

How ties will be broken if teams are level: Regulations

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Tuesday 5 December

Netherlands vs Belgium (20:45)

Scotland vs England (20:45)

Netherlands will reach the finals if they pick up more points than England, if both games are drawn, or if both the Netherlands and England win provided the Netherlands retain their overall goal-difference advantage. The Netherlands will be in the relegation play-offs if they lose and England do not, or if both teams lose and the Netherlands lose their goal-difference advantage (they would have to lose by at least four goals).

England will reach the finals if they win and the Netherlands do not. They could also potentially make the finals on goal difference if both England and the Netherlands win, but England would need to win by a minimum of four goals to have any chance. England will be in the relegation play-offs if they lose and Belgium do not (unless the Netherlands lose by enough goals to lose their goal-difference advantage as above).

Belgium will reach the finals if they win and England do not. Belgium will be in the relegation play-offs if they lose, or if they draw and England avoid defeat.

Scotland have been relegated to League B.

Group A2

Tuesday 5 December

Austria vs Norway (19:15)

Portugal vs France (19:15)

France are through to the finals as group winners.

Austria will avoid the relegation play-offs if they do not lose.

Norway will avoid the relegation play-offs if they win. They will be automatically relegated if they lose and Portugal win.

Portugal will avoid automatic relegation, and go into the play-offs, if they win and Norway lose.

Group A3

Tuesday 5 December

Denmark vs Iceland (19:30)

Wales vs Germany (19:30)

Germany will reach the finals if they win, or as long as Denmark do not pick up more points than them.

Denmark will reach the finals if they pick up more points than Germany.

Iceland will be in the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.

Wales have been relegated to League B.

Group A4

Tuesday 5 December

Italy vs Switzerland (19:00)

Spain vs Sweden (19:00)

Spain are through to the finals as group winners.

Sweden will avoid the relegation play-offs if they win, or as long as Italy do not pick up more points than them.

Italy will avoid the relegation play-offs if they pick up more points than Sweden.

Switzerland have been relegated to League B.

League B

Group B1

Tuesday 5 December

Hungary vs Albania (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland (19:00)

Republic of Ireland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Northern Ireland will enter the promotion play-offs if they win, or if Hungary do not win.

Hungary will enter the promotion play-offs if they win and Northern Ireland do not.

Albania have been relegated to League C.

Group B2

Tuesday 5 December

Romania vs Croatia (19:00)

Slovakia vs Finland (19:00)

Finland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Slovakia will enter the promotion play-offs if they win, or if Croatia do not win.

Croatia will enter the promotion play-offs if they win and Slovakia do not.

Romania have been relegated to League C.

Group B3

Tuesday 5 December

Poland vs Greece (19:00)

Serbia vs Ukraine (19:00)

Poland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Serbia will be in the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.

Ukraine currently lead Greece on overall goal difference by a margin of five, so unless that changes will have the advantage if the two teams finish level on points.

Group B4

Tuesday 5 December

Czechia vs Slovenia (19:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus (19:00)

Czechia will be automatically promoted if they win, or if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win. They are confirmed in the top two.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be automatically promoted if they win and Czechia do not. Bosnia and Herzegovina will enter the promotion play-offs if both they and Czechia win, or if neither they nor Slovenia win.

Slovenia will enter the promotion play-offs if they win and Bosnia and Herzegovina do not.

Belarus have been are relegated to League C.

League C

Group C1

Tuesday 5 December

Malta vs Latvia (16:00)

Andorra vs Moldova (16:00)

Malta will be automatically promoted if they avoid defeat. They are confirmed in the top two.

Latvia will be automatically promoted if they win. They are confirmed in the top two.

Andorra cannot be promoted.

Moldova cannot be promoted.

Group C2

Tuesday 5 December

Türkiye vs Georgia (16:00)

Luxembourg vs Lithuania (16:00)

Türkiye have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Georgia will finish second if they win, or if both games are drawn.

Luxembourg will finish second if they win and Georgia do not.

Lithuania will finish second if they win and Georgia do not, or if Lithuania draw and Georgia lose (Lithuania would finish second on three-way head-to-head goal difference ahead of Luxembourg and Georgia).

Group C3

Tuesday 5 December

Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)

Montenegro vs Cyprus (16:00)

Azerbaijan have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Montenegro will finish second if they avoid defeat.﻿

Cyprus will finish second if they win.

Faroe Islands cannot be promoted.

Group C4

Tuesday 5 December

Israel vs Estonia (16:00)

Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Israel will be automatically promoted if they avoid at least a six-goal defeat by Estonia. They are confirmed in the top two.

Estonia must beat Israel by six goals or more to be automatically promoted. They are confirmed in the top two.

Kazakhstan cannot be promoted.

Armenia cannot be promoted.

Group C5

Tuesday 5 December

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (16:00)

Kosovo have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Bulgaria will finish second.

North Macedonia cannot be promoted.

Last updated: 2 December

Introducing the UEFA Women's Nations League

Women's Nations League: How it works