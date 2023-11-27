Women's Nations League state of play

The league stage of the first UEFA Women's Nations League is coming to a conclusion, with the last games scheduled for 5 December and most teams still facing two fixtures.

While the sides in League A will compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues are likewise at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

Who reaches the finals, is promoted or relegated, or goes into play-offs? League A The four group winners qualify for the knockout finals in February. The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B. The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B. League B The four group winners are promoted to League A. The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B. The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C. The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C. League C The five group winners are promoted to League B. The three best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C. The remaining teams stay in League C.

Confirmed so far Promoted from League B: Republic of Ireland Promoted from League C: Türkiye

Fixtures and results

All times CET

League A

Friday 1 December

Belgium vs Scotland (20:30)

England vs Netherlands (20:45)

Tuesday 5 December

Netherlands vs Belgium (20:45)

Scotland vs England (20:45)

Netherlands will clinch a finals place if they win and Belgium do not. The Netherlands cannot finish fourth.

Belgium will remain in finals contention if they win, or if the Netherlands do not. Belgium will be safe from relegation, even via the play-offs, if they win and England lose to the Netherlands.

England must win to stay in finals contention. England will be confirmed in the relegation play-offs if they lose and Belgium win.

Scotland will be relegated if they do not win. Scotland cannot reach the finals.

Friday 1 December

Norway vs Portugal (19:00)

France vs Austria (21:10)

Tuesday 5 December

Austria vs Norway (19:15)

Portugal vs France (19:15)

France will clinch a finals place if they avoid defeat. France cannot finish fourth.

Austria must win to stay in contention to reach the finals. Austria will be confirmed in second if they do not win and the other game is drawn. Austria cannot finish fourth.

Portugal will be safe from automatic relegation if they win. Portugal cannot reach the finals.

Norway will be relegated if they lose. Norway cannot reach the finals.

Friday 1 December

Wales vs Iceland (20:15)

Germany vs Denmark (20:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Denmark vs Iceland (19:30)

Wales vs Germany (19:30)

Denmark will clinch a finals place if they avoid defeat. Denmark cannot be relegated.

Germany must win to stay in contention for a finals place. Germany cannot be relegated.

Iceland will avoid automatic relegation, and be confirmed in a relegation play-off, if they avoid defeat against Wales. Iceland cannot reach the finals or finish in the top two.

Wales will be relegated if they do not beat Iceland. Wales cannot reach the finals or finish in the top two.

Friday 1 December

Switzerland vs Sweden (20:00)

Spain vs Italy (21:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Italy vs Switzerland (19:00)

Spain vs Sweden (19:00)

Spain will clinch a finals place if they win, or if Sweden do not beat Switzerland. Spain cannot be relegated.

Sweden must win, and hope Spain do not, to remain in contention to reach the finals. Sweden cannot be automatically relegated, and will be safe from relegation completely if they win, or if they draw and Italy do not win, or regardless if Italy lose.

Italy will be safe from automatic relegation if they win, or if they draw and Switzerland do not win, or regardless if Switzerland lose. Italy will be confirmed in a relegation play-off if they draw and Sweden avoid defeat, or if Italy win and Sweden also win. Italy cannot reach the finals.

Switzerland will be relegated if they lose, if they draw and Italy avoid defeat, or regardless if Italy win. Switzerland cannot reach the finals or finish in the top two.

League B

Friday 1 December

Albania vs Northern Ireland﻿ (17:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:30)

Tuesday 5 December

Hungary vs Albania (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland (19:00)

Republic of Ireland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Hungary will be confirmed in the promotion play-offs if they win and Northern Ireland do not.

Northern Ireland will be unable to reach the promotion play-offs if they do not win and Hungary do. Northern Ireland will be confirmed in third place if they draw and Hungary win.

Albania will be relegated if they do not win and Hungary avoid defeat.

Thursday 30 November

Finland vs Romania (17:45)

Friday 1 December

Croatia vs Slovakia (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Romania vs Croatia (19:00)

Slovakia vs Finland (19:00)

Finland will be promoted to League A if they beat Romania, or if Slovakia do not beat Croatia. Finland cannot be relegated and are assured at least of a promotion play-off.

Slovakia will stay in contention for automatic promotion if they win and Finland do not. Slovakia will be confirmed in a promotion play-off if they draw, or if both they and Finland win.

Croatia will be unable to reach the promotion play-offs if they do not win. They cannot finish first.

Romania will be relegated if they do not win and Croatia do. Romania cannot be promoted.

Friday 1 December

Greece vs Serbia (16:00)

Ukraine vs Poland (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Poland vs Greece (19:00)

Serbia vs Ukraine (19:00)

Poland will be promoted to League A if they win, if they draw and Serbia do not win, or regardless if Serbia lose. Poland cannot be relegated.

Serbia must pick up more points than Poland on 1 December to stay in contention for automatic promotion. Serbia will be confirmed in the promotion play-offs if both they and Poland win, or if Serbia draw and Poland do not lose.

Ukraine must win and hope Serbia do not stay in contention for the promotion play-offs. Ukraine cannot finish first.

Greece must win to stay in contention for the promotion play-offs. Greece cannot finish first.

Friday 1 December

Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)

Belarus vs Czechia (20:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Czechia vs Slovenia (19:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus (19:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be promoted to League A if they win and Czechia do not.

Czechia will be confirmed in the promotion play-offs if they draw and Bosnia and Herzegovina win.

Slovenia must win and hope Czechia do not stay in contention for automatic promotion.

Belarus will be relegated if they lose and Slovenia win. Belarus must win to stay in contention for the promotion play-offs. Belarus cannot finish first.

League C

Friday 1 December

Latvia vs Andorra (12:00)

Moldova vs Malta (15:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Malta vs Latvia (16:00)

Andorra vs Moldova (16:00)

Malta will be promoted to League B if they win, or if Latvia do not win.

Latvia must win and hope Malta do not stay in contention for automatic promotion.

Andorra must win to stay in contention for a possible promotion play-off.

Moldova cannot be promoted.

Friday 1 December

Georgia vs Luxembourg (14:00)

Lithuania vs Türkiye (16:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Türkiye vs Georgia (16:00)

Luxembourg vs Lithuania (16:00)

Türkiye have been promoted to League B.

Luxembourg and Lithuania will remain in contention for a possible promotion play-off regardless of their results.

Georgia will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Lithuania avoid defeat.

Friday 1 December

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands (13:00)

Cyprus vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)

Montenegro vs Cyprus (16:00)

Azerbaijan will be promoted to League B if they win.

Cyprus will be out of contention for automatic promotion if they lose.

Montenegro must win and hope Azerbaijan do not to remain in contention for automatic promotion. Montenegro will be out of promotion play-off contention if they lose and Cyprus win.

Faroe Islands cannot be promoted.

Wednesday 29 November

Armenia vs Israel (12:00)

Friday 1 December

Kazakhstan vs Estonia (15:00)

Saturday 2 December

Israel vs Armenia (12:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Israel vs Estonia (16:00)

Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Israel will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Armenia and Kazakhstan do not beat Estonia.

Estonia will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Estonia and Israel avoid defeat against Armenia.

Armenia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Israel.

Friday 1 December

Kosovo vs Bulgaria (13:00)

Tuesday 5 December

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (16:00)

Kosovo will be promoted to League B if they beat Bulgaria. They are assured of a top-two finish and will be confirmed in second place if they lose.

Bulgaria will be promoted to League B if they beat Kosovo. They are assured of a top-two finish and will be confirmed in second place if they lose.

North Macedonia are out of contention for promotion.

