Women's Nations League state of play

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Get the lowdown on how things stands with a game to go.

Spain are into the finals AFP via Getty Images

The league stage of the first UEFA Women's Nations League is coming to a conclusion on Tuesday.

While the sides in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues are likewise at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

Who reaches the finals, is promoted or relegated, or goes into play-offs?

League A

The four group winners qualify for the knockout finals in February.

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The three best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

Confirmed so far

Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Spain

Relegated from League A: Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Promoted from League B: Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland

Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Iceland, Serbia

Relegated from League B: Albania, Romania

Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Türkiye

Fixtures and results

All times CET, full permutations to follow

League A

Group A1

Tuesday 5 December
Netherlands vs Belgium (20:45)
Scotland vs England (20:45)

Netherlands cannot finish fourth.

England cannot finish fourth.

Belgium cannot finish fourth.

Scotland have been relegated to League B.

Group A2

Tuesday 5 December 
Austria vs Norway (19:15)
Portugal vs France (19:15)

France are through to the finals as group winners.

Austria cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.

Norway cannot reach the finals.

Portugal will either be relegated or face a relegation play-off.

Group A3

Tuesday 5 December
Denmark vs Iceland (19:30)
Wales vs Germany (19:30)

Germany cannot be relegated.

Denmark cannot be relegated.

Iceland will be in the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.

Wales have been relegated to League B.

Group A4

Tuesday 5 December 
Italy vs Switzerland (19:00)
Spain vs Sweden (19:00)

Spain are through to the finals as group winners.

Sweden cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.

Italy cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.

Switzerland have been relegated to League B.

League B

Group B1

Tuesday 5 December
Hungary vs Albania (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland (19:00)

Republic of Ireland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Northern Ireland cannot finish fourth.

Hungary cannot finish fourth.

Albania have been relegated to League C.

Group B2

Tuesday 5 December
Romania vs Croatia (19:00)
Slovakia vs Finland (19:00)

Finland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Slovakia cannot finish fourth.

Croatia cannot finish fourth.

Romania have been relegated to League C.

Group B3

Tuesday 5 December
Poland vs Greece (19:00)
Serbia vs Ukraine (19:00)

Poland have been promoted to League A as group winners.

Serbia will be in the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.

Ukraine cannot be promoted.

Greece cannot be promoted.

Group B4

TBD 
Belarus vs Czechia 

Tuesday 5 December
Czechia vs Slovenia (19:00)
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus (19:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot finish fourth.

Belarus cannot finish first.

League C

Group C1

Tuesday 5 December
Malta vs Latvia (16:00)
Andorra vs Moldova (16:00)

Andorra cannot be promoted.

Moldova cannot be promoted.

Group C2

Tuesday 5 December 
Türkiye vs Georgia (16:00)
Luxembourg vs Lithuania (16:00)

Türkiye have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Group C3

Tuesday 5 December
Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)
Montenegro vs Cyprus (16:00)

Azerbaijan have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Faroe Islands cannot be promoted.

Group C4

Saturday 2 December
Israel vs Armenia (12:00)

Tuesday 5 December 
Israel vs Estonia (16:00)
Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Israel are comfirmed in the top two.

Estonia are comfirmed in the top two.

Kazakhstan cannot be promoted.

Armenia cannot be promoted.

Group C5

Tuesday 5 December 
Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (16:00)

Kosovo have been promoted to League B as group winners.

Bulgaria will finish second.

North Macedonia cannot be promoted.

Last updated: 1 December

Introducing the UEFA Women's Nations League

