Women's Nations League state of play
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Get the lowdown on how things stands with a game to go.
The league stage of the first UEFA Women's Nations League is coming to a conclusion on Tuesday.
While the sides in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues are likewise at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.
League A
The four group winners qualify for the knockout finals in February.
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The five group winners are promoted to League B.
The three best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
Confirmed so far
Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Spain
Relegated from League A: Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Promoted from League B: Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland
Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Iceland, Serbia
Relegated from League B: Albania, Romania
Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Türkiye
All times CET, full permutations to follow
League A
Group A1
Tuesday 5 December
Netherlands vs Belgium (20:45)
Scotland vs England (20:45)
Netherlands cannot finish fourth.
England cannot finish fourth.
Belgium cannot finish fourth.
Scotland have been relegated to League B.
Group A2
Tuesday 5 December
Austria vs Norway (19:15)
Portugal vs France (19:15)
France are through to the finals as group winners.
Austria cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.
Norway cannot reach the finals.
Portugal will either be relegated or face a relegation play-off.
Group A3
Tuesday 5 December
Denmark vs Iceland (19:30)
Wales vs Germany (19:30)
Germany cannot be relegated.
Denmark cannot be relegated.
Iceland will be in the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.
Wales have been relegated to League B.
Group A4
Tuesday 5 December
Italy vs Switzerland (19:00)
Spain vs Sweden (19:00)
Spain are through to the finals as group winners.
Sweden cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.
Italy cannot reach the finals or finish fourth.
Switzerland have been relegated to League B.
League B
Group B1
Tuesday 5 December
Hungary vs Albania (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland (19:00)
Republic of Ireland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Northern Ireland cannot finish fourth.
Hungary cannot finish fourth.
Albania have been relegated to League C.
Group B2
Tuesday 5 December
Romania vs Croatia (19:00)
Slovakia vs Finland (19:00)
Finland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Slovakia cannot finish fourth.
Croatia cannot finish fourth.
Romania have been relegated to League C.
Group B3
Tuesday 5 December
Poland vs Greece (19:00)
Serbia vs Ukraine (19:00)
Poland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Serbia will be in the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.
Ukraine cannot be promoted.
Greece cannot be promoted.
Group B4
Tuesday 5 December
Czechia vs Slovenia (19:00)
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus (19:00)
Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot finish fourth.
Belarus cannot finish first.
League C
Group C1
Tuesday 5 December
Malta vs Latvia (16:00)
Andorra vs Moldova (16:00)
Andorra cannot be promoted.
Moldova cannot be promoted.
Group C2
Tuesday 5 December
Türkiye vs Georgia (16:00)
Luxembourg vs Lithuania (16:00)
Türkiye have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Group C3
Tuesday 5 December
Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)
Montenegro vs Cyprus (16:00)
Azerbaijan have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Faroe Islands cannot be promoted.
Group C4
Saturday 2 December
Israel vs Armenia (12:00)
Tuesday 5 December
Israel vs Estonia (16:00)
Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)
Israel are comfirmed in the top two.
Estonia are comfirmed in the top two.
Kazakhstan cannot be promoted.
Armenia cannot be promoted.
Group C5
Tuesday 5 December
Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (16:00)
Kosovo have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Bulgaria will finish second.
North Macedonia cannot be promoted.
Last updated: 1 December