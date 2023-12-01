Women's Nations League Matchday 5: France and Spain into finals

France and Spain have booked their places in February's UEFA Women's Nations League finals but the two other slots are still up for grabs ahead of the group deciders on Tuesday.

Confirmed so far Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Spain Relegated from League A: Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Promoted from League B: Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Iceland, Serbia Relegated from League B: Albania, Romania Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Türkiye

France clinched their spot by defeating Austria 3-0 while Spain could afford a home loss to Italy as Sweden were beaten in Switzerland. The Netherlands missed their chance as England came back from two down to win 3-2 at Wembley in a group where Belgium are also in contention, while Germany secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Denmark to edge ahead of their visitors.

Finland and Poland are both confirmed as promoted from League B, emulating the Republic of Ireland, who clinched their group on Matchday 4. Finland defeated Romania 6-0 on Thursday in Group B2, relegating their visitors. Poland edged a 1-0 Group B3 win against Ukraine, meaning that despite a 2-0 win in Greece, Serbia must settle for a play-off with a third-placed League A side.

Slovenia kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 win against Group B4 leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina but Albania are relegated from Group B1 after their 4-0 home loss to Northern Ireland, who overtook Hungary for second place.

In League C, two more teams joined Türkiye (who made it five perfect Group C2 wins by defeating Lithuania 4-0) in clinching promotion. Azerbaijan won 1-0 in Cyprus to ensure first place in Group C3 and Kosovo beat Bulgaria 5-1 to wrap up Group C5.

Malta were held 0-0 by Moldova in Group C1, meaning Latvia were able to set up a last-day decider by defeating Andorra 4-0. In Group C4, Israel versus Estonia will decide first place on Tuesday with both still unbeaten after this week's results.

Fixtures and results

While teams in League A compete to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which will also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation is also at stake. The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

League A

Group A1

England 3-2 Netherlands

A competition-record 71,632 crowd at Wembley were thrilled as England overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to join their visitors on nine points, although the Netherlands remain top on goal difference. Lilian Beerensteyn looked like being the hero for the Netherlands as she first was played through by Victoria Pelova to make it 1-0 and then her low shot caught out Mary Earps.

At that point the Netherlands were potentially heading for the finals but between the 59th and 61st minutes, England wiped out the deficit, Georgia Stanway flicking in Lauren James's sumptuous cross and then a superb team move allowing Lauren Hemp to equalise on her 50th cap.

With Beth Mead already off the bench for her international injury comeback, Sarina Wiegman then introduced Alessia Russo and Ella Toone. And it was Toone in added time who turned in another James cross to match the feat of the Netherlands, who beat England 2-1 with a last-minute goal, though the European champions could not get another to go top on head-to-head reckoning.

Ella Toone striker the winner for England AFP via Getty Images

Belgium 1-1 Scotland

Belgium could have gone top thanks to the Wembley result but instead trail by a point after Erin Cuthbert's superb long-range equaliser, though it was not enough to save Scotland from relegation.

The Red Flames had led when Tessa Wullaert set up Marie Detruyer on 31 minutes but Cuthbert soon levelled. Still Belgium could still reach the finals by winning against the Netherlands in Tilburg on Tuesday, provided England do not beat Scotland at Hampden Park.

Tuesday

Netherlands vs Belgium

Scotland vs England

Group A2

France 3-0 Austria

France will aim to go into next summer's home Olympics as Nations League group winners after sealing their finals spot. Amandine Henry headed an early opener from Selma Bacha's free-kick on a night when France knew a draw was enough.

Eugénie Le Sommer got the second just before the hour and, making her first international appearance since her injury at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, substitute Marie-Antoinette Katoto headed the third.

Norway 4-0 Portugal

Norway moved off the bottom and two points clear of Portugal as Ada Hegerberg scored a hat-trick to warm the fans in freezing Oslo. Hegerberg missed the first four games due to injury but within eight minutes tonight had two goals, heading in Marit Bratberg Lund's cross then converting a penalty after Carole Costa's handball.

The third arrived early in the second half as Elisabeth Terland's effort was blocked and the ball fell for Hegerberg to tap in. Haug made it four late on, heading home Thea Bjelde's cross.

Tuesday

Austria vs Norway

Portugal vs France

Group A3

Germany 3-0 Denmark

Germany moved to the top of the group on head-to-head record, their margin of victory outdoing the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Denmark at the start of the competition. Alex Popp nodded in Sarai Linder's cross on 14 minutes and before the half-hour Marina Hegering's header doubled the lead from Klara Bühl's corner.

At that point Germany were provisionally top on overall goal difference, but Bühl gave them the head-to-head edge in added time from a deflected shot.

Germany celebrate their crucial third goal Getty Images

Wales 1-2 Iceland

Wales will compete in League B for Women's European Qualifiers after their home defeat by Iceland. Victory was needed by Wales, and they had the better of the first half, but they trailed on 29 minutes when a combination of the home team's Hayley Ladd and the visitors' Hildur Antonsdottir turned in Saedis Heidarsdottir's cross.

Iceland doubled their lead with 11 minutes left when substitute Dila Zomers produced a fine finish. Elise Hughes headed a late consolation but Wales are down, and Iceland face a play-off against a League B runner-up in an attempt to avoid joining them.

Tuesday

Denmark vs Iceland

Wales vs Germany

Group A4

Spain 2-3 Italy

Spain's finals spot was confirmed even while their game was in the first half when Sweden's match ended. At that point the world champions led through Athenea del Castillo's neat feint and finish but the game changed after half-time.

Goals in a 19-minute burst by Valentina Giacinti, Michela Cambiaghi and Elena Linari turned the game but although Esther González pulled one back, Italy inflicted Spain's first home competitive defeat since a UEFA Women's EURO play-off against the Netherlands in October 2008. Italy still trail Sweden on head-to-head record but could still avoid a relegation play-off if on Tuesday they pick up more points at home to Switzerland than the current second-placed team do in Spain.

Spain reached the finals but Italy had a win to enjoy AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland 1-0 Sweden

Women's EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland ended Sweden's bid to reach the finals, meaning that for the first time in the eight Olympic women's football tournaments, they will be absent. However, Italy's victory in Spain means Switzerland, despite getting off the mark in the group, are relegated.

Under interim coach Reto Gertschen, who took over from Inka Grings a fortnight ago, Switzerland won the game with a goal in the sixth minute, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević heading in Géraldine Reuteler's cross.

Tuesday

Spain vs Sweden

Italy vs Switzerland

League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Hungary

Albania 0-4 Northern Ireland﻿

Tuesday's fixtures

Hungary vs Albania

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Thursday's result

Finland 6-0 Romania

Friday's result

Croatia 2-0 Slovakia

Tuesday's fixtures

Romania vs Croatia

Slovakia vs Finland

Group B3

Friday's results

Ukraine 0-1 Poland

Greece 0-2 Serbia

Tuesday's fixtures

Poland vs Greece

Serbia vs Ukraine

Group B4

Friday's result

Slovenia 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belarus vs Czechia (postponed)

Tuesday's fixtures

Czechia vs Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus

League C

Group C1

Friday's result

Moldova 0-0 Malta

Latvia 4-0 Andorra

Tuesday's fixtures

Malta vs Latvia

Andorra vs Moldova

Group C2

Friday's results

Lithuania 0-4 Türkiye

Georgia 4-2 Luxembourg

Tuesday's fixtures

Türkiye vs Georgia

Luxembourg vs Lithuania

Group C3

Friday's results

Montenegro 9-0 Faroe Islands

Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan

Tuesday's fixtures

Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands

Montenegro vs Cyprus

Group C4

Wednesday 23 November

Kazakhstan 0-2 Israel*

*postponed from Matchday 3

Sunday 26 November

Israel 0-0 Kazakhstan*

*postponed from Matchday 4

Wednesday's result

Armenia 0-4 Israel

Friday's result

Kazakhstan 0-1 Estonia

Saturday's fixture

Israel vs Armenia*

*postponed from Matchday 1

Tuesday's fixtures

Israel vs Estonia

Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Group C5

Friday's result

Kosovo 5-1 Bulgaria

Tuesday's fixture

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia

