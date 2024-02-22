Meet the Women's Nations League finalists: Spain vs France

World champions Spain play France on Wednesday in Seville in the first UEFA Women's Nations League final.

Both teams came through Friday's semi-finals, which involved the four group winners from League A. Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Seville to not only reach the decider but also earn an Olympic debut while France made their first major final, beating Germany 2-1 in Décines.

Also on Wednesday, the Netherlands play Germany for third place and the last European slot in this summer's Olympic tournament alongside Spain and hosts France.

Women's Nations League finals Final (Wednesday)

Spain vs France (19:00 CET, La Cartuja de Sevilla Stadium, Seville)

Third-place match (Wednesday)

Netherlands vs Germany (20:45 CET, Abe Lenstra Stadium, Heerenveen) Semi-finals (Friday)

Spain 3-0 Netherlands (La Cartuja de Sevilla Stadium, Seville)

France 2-1 Germany (OL Stadium, Décines)

Spain vs France

Head-to-head: Played 13, Spain wins 0, France wins 10, Draws 3, Goals 8-22

France have a dominant record against Spain at senior level, and are currently on a run of seven straight wins. The last time Spain avoided defeat by France was at UEFA Women's EURO 1997, when they drew 1-1 in Karlskoga. Spain were to go through on goal difference from the group.

Their most recent competitive meeting was at Women's EURO 2013, also in Sweden, with France winning 1-0 in Norrköping. Their last game was an August 2019 friendly won 2-0 by France in Clermont-Ferrand.

Spain last hosted France in May 2000 in EURO qualifying, the visitors winning 2-1 in Villagarcia de Arousa. France also on 3-1 in Palma de Mallorca in another EURO qualifier in 1988, and in their only other away meeting with Spain drew 2-2 at Camp Nou in March 1984.

Group A4 winners

22/09/2023: Sweden 2-3 Spain

26/09/2023: Spain 5-0 Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy 0-1 Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland 1-7 Spain

01/12/2023: Spain 2-3 Italy

05/12/2023: Spain 5-3 Sweden

Semi-finals

23/02/2023: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

A few short weeks after winning the World Cup in Sydney – Spain's first major honour – they visited Sweden on Matchday 1 under new interim (and now permanent) coach Montse Tomé, prevailing deep in added time through Mariona Caldentey's penalty. That was followed by a comfortable victory against Switzerland, and the same pattern was repeated in October as an 89th-minute goal by the returning Jenni Hermoso earned a win in Italy before an incredible display away to the Women's EURO 2025 hosts in Zurich.

Sweden's loss in Switzerland on Matchday 5 meant that Spain's finals spot was confirmed while they were still playing the first half of their game at home to Italy. Spain were 1-0 up then but went on to suffer a 3-2 defeat, their first competitive home loss since 2008. Still, despite trailing 3-1 at half-time four days later against Sweden, Spain surged to a 5-3 win and finished as the top scorers in all three leagues with 23 goals.

Hosting the Netherlands in the semi-finals, Spain struck twice late in the first half through Jenni Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí. Ona Batlle added a third in the second half to ensure a final in Seville.

Nations League scorers: Athenea del Castillo 5, Aitana Bonmatí 3, Mariona Caldentey 3, Jenni Hermoso 2, Maite Oroz 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Fiamma Benítez 1, Ona Battle 1, Inma Gabarro 1, Lucía García 1, Esther González 1, Oihane Hernández 1, María Méndez 1, Eva Navarro 1, Salma Paralluelo 1

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

World Cup best: Winners (2023)

2021 Olympics: Did not qualify

Olympic best: Never previously qualified

Previous major finals:

2023 Women's World Cup: W1-0 vs England (Sydney)

Women's Nations League goals: Spain

Group A2 winners

22/09/2023: France 2-0 Portugal

26/09/2023: Austria 0-1 France

27/10/2023: Norway 1-2 France

31/10/2023: France 0-0 Norway

01/12/2023: France 3-0 Austria

05/12/2023: Portugal 0-1 France

Semi-finals

23/02/2023: France 2-1 Germany

Unlike the other contenders, France did not need Olympic qualification thanks to their status as hosts, but there was certainly great motivation to make their first major final. A core including Eugénie Le Sommer, Griedge Mbock Bathy and Amandine Henry (as well as Wendie Renard, injured for the finals) have won so much with Lyon but are yet to taste victory in a senior national-team tournament.

France were in control from the start of Group A2, Renard's early winner in Austria crucial, and the home victory against the same nation sealed a finals slot with a game to spare. Their late 1-0 win in Portugal then left them as the only side to end League A unbeaten.

Germany pushed France hard in the semi-final but strikes late in the first half by Kadidatou Diani and (with her first senior international goal, converting a penalty) Sakina Karchaoui proved enough despite the visitors reducing arrears with a penalty on 82 minutes.

League stage scorers: Grace Geyoro 2, Wendie Renard 2, ﻿Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Amandine Henry 1, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 1, Sakina Karchaoui 1, Eugénie Le Sommer 1

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

World Cup best: Fourth place (2011)

2021 Olympics: Did not qualify

Olympic best: Fourth place (2012)

Previous major finals:

None