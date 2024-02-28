Women's Nations League winners: Spain

World champions Spain beat France 2-0 in Seville to win the first UEFA Women's Nations League final.

Both teams came through the semi-finals five days earlier, which involved the four group winners from League A. Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Seville to not only reach the decider but also earn an Olympic debut while France made their first major final, beating Germany 2-1 in Décines.

Germany then won 2-0 in the Netherlands for third place and the last European slot in this summer's Olympic tournament alongside Spain and hosts France.

Group A4 winners

22/09/2023: Sweden 2-3 Spain

26/09/2023: Spain 5-0 Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy 0-1 Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland 1-7 Spain

01/12/2023: Spain 2-3 Italy

05/12/2023: Spain 5-3 Sweden

Semi-finals

23/02/2023: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Final

29/02/2023: Spain 2-0 France

Spain 3-0 Netherlands highlights

A few short weeks after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney – Spain's first major honour – they visited Sweden on Matchday 1 under new interim (and now permanent) coach Montse Tomé, prevailing deep in added time through Mariona Caldentey's penalty. That was followed by a comfortable victory over Switzerland, and the same pattern was repeated in October as an 89th-minute goal by the returning Jenni Hermoso earned a win in Italy before an incredible display away to the Women's EURO 2025 hosts in Zurich.

Sweden's loss in Switzerland on Matchday 5 meant that Spain's finals spot was confirmed while they were still playing the first half of their game at home to Italy. Spain were 1-0 up then but went on to suffer a 3-2 defeat, their first competitive home loss since 2008. Still, despite trailing 3-1 at half-time four days later against Sweden, Spain surged to a 5-3 success and finished as top scorers in all three leagues with 23 goals.

Irene Paredes lifts the trophy in Seville UEFA via Getty Images

Hosting the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Seville, Spain struck twice late in the first half through Jenni Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí. Ona Batlle added a third in the second half to secure a final at the same stadium.

In front of 32,657 fans, a national record for a women's international, Spain outplayed France, Bonmatí, named Player of the Finals, and Caldentey scoring either side of half-time to seal the title. Starters Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralleulo and Mariona Caldentey, and substitute Oihane Hernández, featured both against France and in the World Cup final against England last August.

Nations League scorers (including finals): Athenea del Castillo 5, Aitana Bonmatí 4, Mariona Caldentey 4, Jenni Hermoso 2, Maite Oroz 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Fiamma Benítez 1, Ona Battle 1, Inma Gabarro 1, Lucía García 1, Esther González 1, Oihane Hernández 1, María Méndez 1, Eva Navarro 1, Salma Paralluelo 1

Previous major finals:

2023 Women's World Cup: W1-0 vs England (Sydney)