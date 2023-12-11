Women's Nations League finals draw: Spain vs Netherlands, France vs Germany

Spain face the Netherlands and France welcome Germany in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals on Friday 23 February after the draw was made in Nyon.

The finals are played as single-leg knockout matches, with each game hosted by the teams drawn at home – Spain and France in the semis. The final and third-place play-off will be held on Wednesday 28 February, with the Spain vs Netherlands tie producing the home team in both cases.

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, joining hosts France, who qualify automatically. If France reach the final, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot at the Olympic Games.

Meet the finalists

Head-to-head: Played 11, Spain wins 6, Netherlands wins 2, Draws 3, Goals 11-7

Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals, the first time they had met in a final tournament. Mariona Caldentey converted an 81st-minute penalty and although Stefanie van der Gragt equalised in added time, Salma Paralluelo hit the winner on 111 minutes for the eventual champions.

Spain have won four straight games against the Netherlands, whose last victories came in the UEFA Women's EURO 2009 play-offs in October 2008, when they prevailed 2-0 in both legs.

Group A4 winners

22/09/2023: Sweden 2-3 Spain

26/09/2023: Spain 5-0 Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy 0-1 Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland 1-7 Spain

01/12/2023: Spain 2-3 Italy

05/12/2023: Spain 5-3 Sweden

Won their first major tournament at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Finished as the top scorers in all three leagues with 23 goals.

Hoping to qualify for their first Olympic tournament.

Women's EURO: All Spain's group goals

Group A1 winners

22/09/2023: Belgium 2-1 Netherlands

26/09/2023: Netherlands 2-1 England

27/10/2023: Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

31/10/2023: Scotland 0-1 Netherlands

01/12/2023: England 3-2 Netherlands

05/12/2023: Netherlands 4-0 Belgium

The 2017 European champions and 2019 World Cup runners-up were pipped by eventual winners Spain in the 2023 World Cup in quarter-final extra time.

Still missing Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands came through a dramatic league phase group on goal difference ahead of England, the lead changing hands several times in Matchday 6 added time before Damaris Egurrola had the final say against Belgium.

Reached their first major tournament, Women's EURO 2009, with the play-off win against Spain.

Watch Beerensteyn strike for Dutch against England

Head-to-head: Played 22, France wins 5, Germany wins 13, Draws 4, Goals 19-45

Germany won 2-1 in the teams' most recent meeting in an October 2022 friendly in Dresden. They triumphed by the same scoreline in the Women's EURO semi-finals in July, Alex Popp scoring twice either side of a Merle Frohms own goal.

Germany also beat France in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals (on penalties), the 2011 World Cup group stage, and the Women's EURO group stage in 2009 and 2005.

Group A2 winners

22/09/2023: France 2-0 Portugal

26/09/2023: Austria 0-1 France

27/10/2023: Norway 1-2 France

31/10/2023: France 0-0 Norway

01/12/2023: France 3-0 Austria

05/12/2023: Portugal 0-1 France

France are aiming to reach their first major final.

Have lost in three previous semi-finals (including Women's EURO 2022) and seven quarter-finals (including the 2023 World Cup), all since 2009.

Were the only team to end a League A group unbeaten.

Watch Renard France winner vs Austria

Group A3 winners

22/09/2023: Denmark 2-0 Germany

26/09/2023: Germany 4-0 Iceland

27/10/2023: Germany 5-1 Wales

31/10/2023: Iceland 0-2 Germany

01/12/2023: Germany 3-0 Denmark

05/12/2023: Wales 0-0 Germany

Having taken England to extra time in the Women's EURO 2022 final, following a run as clinical as any from their glory days, Germany suffered the shock of a group exit at the World Cup.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg then took sick leave, eventually stepping down for good in November. Horst Hrubesch took interim charge for the second time ahead of October's games.

Were able to afford a 0-0 draw in Wales on Matchday 6 as Denmark lost 1-0 at home to Iceland.