Women's Nations League promotion-relegation matches

The two-legged UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation ties begin on Friday, to finalise the leagues for the Women's European Qualifiers.

League phase: How the groups ended

League A/B matches

After the league phase, four teams were automatically relegated from League A and four teams were automatically promoted from League B.

In these matches, the four teams finishing third in the League A groups will play off with the four League B group runners-up over two legs. The League B group runners-up are at home in the first legs.

The winners will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

First legs

Friday 23 February

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden (13:00)

Serbia vs Iceland (16:00)

Hungary vs Belgium (17:45)

Croatia vs Norway (18:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 27 February

Iceland vs Serbia (15:30)

Norway vs Croatia (18:00)

Belgium vs Hungary (20:00)



Wednesday 28 February

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:30)

Kick-off times CET

Iceland have won all six past competitive meetings with Serbia.

Belgium beat Hungary home and away in Womem's EURO 2013 qualifying.

Sweden beat Bosnia and Herzegovina home and away in 2015 World Cup qualifying.

Croatia and Norway are meeting for the first time.

League B/C matches

After the league phase, five teams were automatically relegated from League B and five teams were automatically promoted from League C.

In these matches, the three best third-placed teams in the League B groups will play off with the three best League C group runners-up over two legs. The League C group runners-up are at home in the first legs.

The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

First legs

Montenegro vs Northern Ireland (14:00)

Bulgaria vs Ukraine (15:00)

Latvia vs Slovakia (15:30)

Second legs

Ukraine vs Bulgaria (14:00, match in Antalya, Türkiye)

Slovakia vs Latvia (18:00)

Northern Ireland vs Montenegro (20:00)

Kick-off times CET

Slovakia have won all four competitive meetings with Latvia including two wins in Women's EURO 2022 qualifying.

Montenegro and Northern Ireland are meeting for the first time.

Ukraine beat Bulgaria 2-0 in the 2022 Turkish Women's Cup. They also won both competitive encounters in Women's EURO 1997 qualifying.

Women's EURO 2025 qualifying

Women's European Qualifiers: Leagues so far

The Women's European Qualifiers run from April to December 2024, producing 15 teams to join hosts Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 the following July. There will also be promotion and relegations between the leagues ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.