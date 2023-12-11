Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches draw

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation play-off draw has set seven two-legged ties to be played between 21 and 28 February to finalise the leagues for the Women's European Qualifiers.

League A/B matches Serbia vs Iceland

Hungary vs Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden

Croatia vs Norway Match dates TBC. Winners of each two-legged tie will be in League A for Women's European Qualifiers; losers in League B.

League B/C matches Latvia vs Slovakia

Montenegro vs Northern Ireland

Bulgaria vs Ukraine Match dates TBC. Winners of each two-legged tie will be in League B for Women's European Qualifiers; losers in League C.

Women's European Qualifiers: Leagues so far

After the league phase, four teams were automatically relegated from League A, four teams were automatically promoted from League B, five teams were automatically relegated from League B, and five teams were automatically promoted from League C.

In February's matches, the four teams finishing third in the League A groups will play off with the four League B group runners-up over two legs. The winners will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated team will play in League B.

Similarly, the three best third-placed teams in the League B groups will play off with the three best League C group runners-up over two legs. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated team will play in League C.

The Women's European Qualifiers run from April to December 2024, producing 15 teams to join hosts Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 the following July. There will also be promotion and relegations between the leagues ahead of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Nations League.