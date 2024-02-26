UEFA Women's Nations League final preview: Spain vs France

Spain play France in the first UEFA Women's Nations League final on Wednesday in Seville.

Spain vs France at a glance When: Wednesday 28 February (19:00 CET kick-off)

Where: La Cartuja de Sevilla Stadium, Seville

What: UEFA Women's Nations League final ﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

What do you need to know?

A year ago neither Spain nor France had ever reached a major senior women's international final. But Spain now go into this match having won the FIFA Women's World Cup in August by beating England in Sydney, while France, after coming so close over the year and having collected several youth and club titles, are now in the decider they have threatened to make for many years.

Spain have lost no momentum since becoming world champions. They won five of their six games in the league stage of this competition (the only loss at home to Italy when Spain's final place had been confirmed), scoring a competition-high 23 goals. On Friday they saw off the Netherlands 3-0 in Seville courtesy of goals from World Cup stars Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmatí and Ona Batlle and were also able to bring on debutant Vicky López. The 17-year-old is the latest of many Spain players to prove themselves with a string of spectacular performances at youth level, and who only in May was facing France in a WU17 EURO final, suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 loss despite scoring twice.

Women's Nations League finals: Spain

France were the only unbeaten side across League A, and held off a determined Germany 2-1 in front of more than 30,000 fans at OL Stadium on Friday, Kadidatou Diani's powerful finish quickly added to by a penalty from Sakina Karchaoui, her first international goal on her 69th cap. Les Bleues might be seeking a first senior title, but 15 of their squad (including Vicki Bècho, called up to replace the unavailable Sandy Baltimore at the weekend) have won European Championship or World Cup honours at youth level, five of them at the 2016 WU19 EURO, when they edged the final against a Spain side including Maite Oroz, Bonmatí and Lucía García.

Much of the Spain squad had similar youth honours prior to their World Cup triumph, and their recent success has helped them beat their attendance record more than once in this Nations League campaign. Most recently, 21,856 watched them beat the Netherlands at La Cartuja de Sevilla, where they return to face France, who they have never defeated in 13 previous meetings.

Form guide

Head-to-head:

Played 13

Spain wins 0

France wins 10

Draws 3

Spain goals 8

France goals 22

Most recent meeting:

France 2-0 Spain (Le Sommer 27, D Cascarino 76)

31/08/2019, friendly, Clermont-Ferrand

Women's Nations League finals: France

Nations League results

Spain

Group A4 winners

22/09/2023: Sweden 2-3 Spain

26/09/2023: Spain 5-0 Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy 0-1 Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland 1-7 Spain

01/12/2023: Spain 2-3 Italy

05/12/2023: Spain 5-3 Sweden

Semi-finals

23/02/2023: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

France

Group A2 winners

22/09/2023: France 2-0 Portugal

26/09/2023: Austria 0-1 France

27/10/2023: Norway 1-2 France

31/10/2023: France 0-0 Norway

01/12/2023: France 3-0 Austria

05/12/2023: Portugal 0-1 France

Semi-finals

23/02/2023: France 2-1 Germany

What the coaches say

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "We know that they are a great team. We analysed them during the [winter] break."

Hervé Renard, France coach: "We are playing the world champions, who have been unstoppable for several months. It is an enormous challenge. We face it with great determination. Nothing will be easy, we know that. We will have to pose them problems."

