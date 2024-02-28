Spain 2-0 France: World champions win Women's Nations League final

Spain added the first UEFA Women's Nations League title to the FIFA Women's World Cup they won in August after a convincing defeat of France in Seville.

Key moments UEFA via Getty Images 26': Irene Paredes heads just wide﻿

32': Aitana Bonmatí﻿ opens scoring

45+2': Laia Aleixandri comes close

53': Mariona Caldentey doubles Spain lead



Match in brief: Spain supreme

Jenni Hermoso leads the celebrations UEFA via Getty Images

Salma Paralluelo had been an early threat in Spain's 3-0 semi-final win against the Netherlands in Seville on Friday and proved so again tonight as she had an eighth-minute shot blocked by Amandine Henry, soon after testing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin from distance. Irene Paredes headed just wide as Spain continued to dominate and Aitana Bonmatí made it 1-0 as she raced in to meet Olga Carmona's low centre.

As it happened: Spain 2-0 France

Just before half-time Laia Aleixandri came close after another Spain corner, and although France started the second period brightly it was soon 2-0 as Ona Batlle found Mariona Caldentey to strike home from inside the box. Peyraud-Magnin then had to be alert to smother Paralluelo's run.

France still looked to test Spain and Élisa De Almeida volleyed wide. But they were not allowed a shot on target for the entire final as Spain confirmed their champion status.

Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

UEFA via Getty Images

Alexandra Jonson, match reporter at La Cartuja de Sevilla

This Spain side just can't stop writing themselves into the history books – beating France for the first time ever to become the first Nations League champions. The result was never in doubt either, as from start to finish this was all Spain, with France restricted to a couple of half-chances.

La Roja dominated for pretty much all of the 90 minutes. France, like the Netherlands in the semi-finals, couldn't find an answer. There is a reason why Spain are viewed as the best in the world and they showed it once again tonight.

Player of the Finals: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "We are all very happy for the performance that the girls have given on the pitch and all the coaching staff for all the work we’ve done in the last ten days, and since we started with this national team. From now on, the players have to celebrate, be happy and enjoy the work they’ve put in.

"We have a very good present and a very good future. These players have just won the World Cup, now this – and beaten France. It was an opponent we had never beaten before."

Hervé Renard congratulates Montse Tomé UEFA via Getty Images

Hervé Renard, Francecoach: "We didn’t play a good game against a team that are world champions and flying high in women’s football. You have to be aggressive and keep the ball when you get it, but we lost it again straight away.

"In the final 30 minutes we were a bit higher up the pitch and tried to apply more pressure, but it was tricky when these players are on the ball – they commit very few technical errors. The technical level is exceptional. When I coached Morocco, we were lucky enough to play Spain at the 2018 World Cup, with a midfield of Iniesta, Isco and Busquets. Today I had the impression I was seeing the same thing.

Key stats

Spain had never featured in a senior women's international final before August's World Cup, which they also won.

Spain beat France for the first time in their 14 meetings (having previously lost ten and drawn three).

France were in their first senior women's international final.

Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralleulo and Mariona Caldentey also started Spain's World Cup final win against England in August.

Amandine Henry won her 100th France cap.

Vicky López came off the bench having in the semi-final become Spain's youngest-ever senior international.

The 32,657 crowd is a record for a Spain home women's international, breaking the record set in Friday's semi-final, also at La Cartuja de Sevilla.

UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Olga (Oihane 68); Bonmatí, Aleixandri, Hermoso (Vicky López 85); Athenea (Eva Navarro 72), Paralluelo, Caldentey

France: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Lakrar, Mbock Bathy, Karchaoui; Henry (Dali 58), Geyoro; Diani (Dufour 76), Le Sommer, Bacha (Majri 76); Katoto (D Cascarino 58)