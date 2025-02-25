2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Matchday 2: France stay perfect as Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway triumph

France saw off Iceland to maintain their 100% start to the 2025 UEFA Women's League, while Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway also clinched victories and Wales held Sweden.

Having beaten Norway on Friday, France were at home again on Tuesday and defeated Iceland 3-2. Norway edged Switzerland 2-1 to move into second behind them in Group A2.

Fixtures and results

Germany and the Netherlands drew their Group A1 opener and both followed that with comeback wins, against Austria and away to Scotland respectively. Meanwhile, Sweden moved clear in Group A4 despite being pegged back for a draw in Wales as Denmark defeated Matchday 1 leaders Italy.

Group A3 will continue on Wednesday, with Spain aiming for a second win as they tackle England at Wembley and Belgium hosting Portugal, who held the Lionesses on Friday.

In League B, Poland hit a late winner in Romania to move on to six points in their group, while Simone Magill scored twice at the death to give section rivals Northern Ireland a dramatic 3-2 success against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Slovenia beat the Republic of Ireland 4-0 to also stay perfect, along with Czechia and Ukraine in Group B4.

Finland – who, like Poland, will be at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 – got off the mark to move to within a Group B3 point of Serbia, held by Belarus. In League C, finally, Armenia, Cyprus, Israel and Slovakia all secured second wins, while Latvia picked up victory in their first fixture.

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A

Group A1

Germany 4-1 Austria

Germany were denied victory in the Netherlands on Friday but came from behind for a win tonight. Austria, who beat Scotland in their opener, were ahead within three minutes when Lilli Purtscheller squared for Annabel Schasching to finish. Late in the first half, Germany equalised as Klara Bühl's free-kick was squared by Rebecca Knaak for Laura Freigang to turn in.

Linda Dallmann was brought on by Germany at half-time and nine minutes later she put them 2-1 up following Jule Brand's incisive ball. Dallmann then turned provider for the third goal on 70 minutes, laying off for Giovanna Hoffmann to get her first Germany goal, eight minutes into her competitive debut. Another substitute was on target when Vivien Endemann picked up the ball on the right, cut into the box and produced a low finish.

Lina Dallmann (right) put Germany ahead Getty Images

Scotland 1-2 Netherlands

The Netherlands joined Germany on four points as their comeback win inflicted Scotland's second defeat. The hosts went ahead on 34 minutes when Emma Lawton – who only made her Scotland debut on Friday – fired in a loose ball after Rachel McLauchlan's strike from outside the box was blocked.

Early in the second half, Lineth Beerensteyn cut in from the left and dribbled through the Scotland defence for a superb solo effort, adding to her two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw with Germany. Ten minutes later, Chasity Grant put the visitors in front after a lay-off from Vivianne Miedema, and Beerensteyn hit the post.

Next fixtures: 4 April

Netherlands vs Austria

Scotland vs Germany



Group A2

France 3-2 Iceland

Grace Geyoro's superb roulette turn created a 23rd-minute opening for France, and although her effort was blocked, Kadidiatou Diani picked up the ball and worked space to break the deadlock. Five minutes later, Sakina Karchaoui's clever back-heel set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto to make it 2-0.

Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir pulled one back with a deflected free-kick, but France remained on top and Diani hit the woodwork just past the hour, before Sandy Baltimore got their third from the edge of the box. The visitors soon reduced arrears again through Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir, but Les Bleues held on and Eugénie Le Sommer came off the bench for her 199th cap, one more than Sandrine Soubeyrand's previous France record.

Norway 2-1 Switzerland

In the first of their two meetings before facing off on the opening day at Women's EURO 2025, all three goals came in the last 16 minutes. Elisabeth Terland had just come on for Norway when she notched the opener, applying the finishing touch after Celin Bizet Ildhusøy had got past Switzerland goalkeeper Elvira Herzog and squared.

Seven minutes later, 18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib equalised from distance after Lia Wälti had won the ball in midfield. However, three minutes before the end, Caroline Graham Hansen poked in a loose ball following a free-kick to get Norway off the mark in the group.

Next fixtures: 4 April

Iceland vs Norway

Switzerland vs France

Group A3

Belgium vs Portugal

Match at 20:15 CET on Wednesday.

England vs Spain

Match at 21:00 CET on Wednesday.

Next fixtures: 4 April

England vs Belgium

Portugal vs Spain

Group A4

Wales 1-1 Sweden

Wales showed their abilities ahead of their Women's EURO final tournament debut in July as they came from behind for an impressive first group point. Sweden, fresh from victory in Denmark, took the game to Wales from the off and, in the 14th minute, Filippa Angeldahl pounced after Olivia Clark could only parry a Matilda Vinberg cross.

The visitors continued to push for a second, but Wales levelled with 14 minutes left when Emma Kullberg handled in the box and Kayleigh Barton converted from the spot. Sweden still moved a point clear at the top thanks to Italy's loss.

Denmark secured an impressive 3-1 victory in Italy Getty Images

Italy 1-3 Denmark

Denmark bounced back from their home loss to Sweden with an impressive win to join Italy on three points. Early in the second half, Emma Færge looped in a shot for her first Denmark goal. Five minutes later, Michela Cambiaghi equalised as she got her head to Lisa Boattin's cross.

With 16 minutes left, Sara Holmgaard produced an outrageous piece of skill inside the Italy box to restore Denmark's lead. The visitors then sealed the result in added time as Pernille Harder played Janni Thomsen through superbly to find the net.

Next fixtures: 4 April

Sweden vs Italy

Wales vs Denmark

League B

Group B1

Tuesday's results

Romania 0-1 Poland

Northern Ireland 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Next fixtures: 4 April

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania vs Northern Ireland

Group B2

Tuesday's results

Türkiye 1-0 Greece

Slovenia 4-0 Republic of Ireland

Next fixtures: 4 April

Greece vs Republic of Ireland

Slovenia vs Türkiye



Group B3

Tuesday's results

Hungary 0-1 Finland

Serbia 0-0 Belarus

Next fixtures: 4 April

Finland vs Belarus

Hungary vs Serbia



Group B4

Tuesday's results

Czechia 5-1 Albania

Ukraine 2-1 Croatia

Next fixtures: 4 April

Albania vs Croatia

Ukraine vs Czechia



League C

Group C1

Tuesday's results

Slovakia 1-0 Moldova

Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands

Next fixtures: 4 April

Faroe Islands vs Moldova

Gibraltar vs Slovakia



Group C2

Tuesday's results

Cyprus 2-1 Georgia

Malta 1-0 Andorra

Next fixtures: 4 April

Cyprus vs Andorra

Georgia vs Malta



Group C3

Tuesday's results

Armenia 2-0 Kazakhstan

Luxembourg 7-0 Liechtenstein

Next fixtures: 4 April

Armenia vs Luxembourg

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan



Group C4

Tuesday's result

Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania

Next fixture: 4 April

Lithuania vs Azerbaijan



Group C5

Tuesday's result

Israel 3-1 Estonia

Next fixture: 4 April

Estonia vs Bulgaria



Group C6

Tuesday's result

Kosovo 0-1 Latvia

Next fixture: 4 April

North Macedonia vs Latvia

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar League stage

Matchday 3: 4 April

Matchday 4: 8 April

Matchday 5: 30 May

Matchday 6: 3 June Finals

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿ Promotion/relegation play-offs

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)﻿

Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.