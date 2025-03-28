Women's Nations League Matchdays 3 and 4: England vs Belgium, Portugal vs Spain, Norway vs France

The third and fourth set of UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures across the groups are played on Friday and next Tuesday.

While teams in League A will compete to win their groups and progress to the finals later in 2025, promotion and relegation will also be at stake. The leagues that emerge will then be used for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

UEFA.com previews the League A games and also looks ahead in Leagues B and C.

Fixtures and results

All times CET

League A

Group A1

After drawing with each other on Matchday 1, Germany and the Netherlands (who both reached the inaugural 2023/24 finals) produced comeback wins against Austria and Scotland respectively to set the early pace in this group. Austria and Scotland, meanwhile, are looking to assert their elite credentials after missing out on UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Germany go into the Scotland games with coach Christian Wück having confirmed Ann-Katrin Berger as his first-choice goalkeeper for Women's EURO. Meanwhile, the Netherlands can call on Victoria Pelova for the first time in almost a year while Sherida Spitse could equal then overtake Caroline Seger's European record tally of 240 caps.

Friday 4 April

Netherlands vs Austria (20:00)

Scotland vs Germany (20:35)

Tuesday 8 April

Germany vs Scotland (17:45)

Austria vs Netherlands (18:15)

Group A2

France, 2023/24 runners-up, took advantage of having two home games in February to open an early three-point lead by beating Norway and Iceland, and now have two away matches, with Eugénie Le Sommer one away from being the eighth European to 200 women's caps. Iceland, after two February trips, now host two teams they will face in Women's EURO 2025 Group A, Norway and Switzerland.

EURO hosts Switzerland suffered a late 2-1 defeat in Norway on Matchday 2 but Pia Sundhage's youth-infused squad continue to improve and the visit of France to St.Gallen gives them a chance to try and repeat their 2-1 friendly win against Les Bleues in Geneva in October. Norway will hope to make the most of their Ullevaal Stadium return against France after their next EURO 'rehearsal' in Iceland.

Friday 4 April

Iceland vs Norway (17:45)

Switzerland vs France (20:00)

Tuesday 8 April

Iceland vs Switzerland (17:45)

Norway vs France (19:00)

Group A3

England defeated holders and world champions Spain at Wembley in February and, in a year when they defend their EURO title, will aim to keep up winning ways in the double-header against Belgium. The Red Flames went 2-0 up in Spain in their opener only to lose 3-2 to two added-time goals, but they did perform well against England in the inaugural Nations League, the two sides exchanging narrow home wins on Matchdays 3 and 4.

Portugal sit proudly on top of the group after holding England and beating Belgium, but since the last set of games serious injuries to Kika Nazareth and Jéssica Silva have cast a shadow after their preparations for the Spain double-header and also EURO (where they open against their neighbours on 3 July in Bern). Coach Francisco Neto declared, however: "Expectations are never shaken."

Friday 4 April

Portugal vs Spain (20:45)

England vs Belgium (21:00)

Tuesday 8 April

Spain vs Portugal (19:00)

Belgium vs England (20:30)

Group A4

This is shaping up to be a competitive group, Sweden won their opener in Denmark only to then be held in Wales, while Italy had beaten Wales but then fell 3-1 at home to Denmark.

Like Iceland, Sweden did not play at home in February but this time welcome Italy to Solna and Wales to Gothenburg, and have Amanda Ilestedt back from a long absence. Wales, meanwhile, have two more chances to prove their credentials as they welcome Denmark before the Sweden trip.

Friday 4 April

Sweden vs Italy (19:00)

Wales vs Denmark (20:15)

Tuesday 8 April

Denmark vs Italy (18:00)

Sweden vs Wales (19:00)

League B

Poland, one of two EURO contenders in League B, started with wins against Northern Ireland and Romania in Group B1 and they face a key test of a double-header against fast-improving Bosnia and Herzegovina, who will look to recover from having led 2-1 in Northern Ireland in the 89th minute only to lose 3-2.

The other team in League B off to EURO in Switzerland are Finland, who lost 1-0 in Serbia but then won by the same score in Hungary, who they now welcome in Group B3 after hosting Belarus (who drew 0-0 in Serbia after being beaten by Hungary).

Ukraine and Czechia meet twice in Group B4 with both currently on six points. Slovenia produced maybe the most eye-catching result in February by beating the Republic of Ireland 4-0 to stay perfect in Group B2 and now twice meet another fast-developing team, Türkiye.

League C

Slovakia, Cyprus, Armenia and Israel all have a perfect six points going into these games and Latvia have won their only game so far in the three-team Group C6. Gibraltar suffered two narrow 1-0 losses in their first two competitive women's national team matches but will hope to build on those promising performances as Liechtenstein too continue their debut.

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.