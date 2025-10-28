Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches: Republic of Ireland join Austria and Denmark in League A

The Republic of Ireland pipped Belgium to a place in League A while Austria and Denmark preserved top-flight status as all but one of the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches concluded on Tuesday.

After the league stage, four teams were automatically relegated from League A (Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales), four were automatically promoted from League B (Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine), six teams were automatically relegated from League B (Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Romania) and six teams were automatically promoted from League C (Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia).

The remaining promotion and relegation issues were settled by two-legged ties. The four teams that finished third in the League A groups took on the four League B group runners-up, who were at home in the first legs. The winners will be in League A for the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The defeated teams will play in League B.

Ireland, looking to replace Belgium in League A, earned a 4-2 lead in the first leg thanks to two Katie McCabe goals. McCabe won her 100th cap on Tuesday, but Tessa Wullaert struck her 96th and 97th in the opening half of the home return to wipe out Ireland's advantage – only for Abbie Larkin to score a 90th-minute goal and earn promotion for the visitors, while sending the Red Flames to League B.

Denmark retained their League A status, winning their first leg 6-1 away against Finland thanks in part to a pair goals each by captain Pernille Harder and substitute Sara Holmgaard, Harder also converted a penalty in the subsequent 2-0 home victory. As for Austria, they also stayed up, following a 1-0 loss in Czechia with a 2-0 success, substitute Jennifer Klein notching the decisive goal in the final minute.

Pernille Harder scored twice as Denmark won 6-1 in Finland Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Also aiming to avoid relegation, Iceland prevailed 2-0 in Northern Ireland on Friday, though Tuesday's second leg has been rescheduled for Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. Northern Ireland are aiming to follow Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine in earning a League A debut, while Iceland have been ever-present in the top flight since the current system was introduced in 2023 and have won all five competitive games against their visitors without conceding.

Meanwhile, the two best third-placed teams in the League B groups faced the two best League C group runners-up.

Albania maintained their League B status thanks to a 3-0 second-leg win against Cyprus, who had recovered from two down to take a 3-2 advantage on Friday. Türkiye also staved off relegation as they won 4-0 in Kosovo and then secured a 3-0 triumph in the return.

How 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying works

League A/B ties

Second legs

Wednesday 29 October

Iceland vs Northern Ireland (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 28 October

Denmark 2-0 Finland (agg: 8-1)

Austria 2-0 Czechia (agg: 2-1)

Belgium 2-1 Republic of Ireland (agg: 4-5)

First legs

Friday 24 October

Czechia 1-0 Austria

Finland 1-6 Denmark

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Belgium

Northern Ireland 0-2 Iceland



League B/C ties

Second legs

Tuesday 28 October

Albania 3-0 Cyprus (agg: 5-3)

Türkiye 3-0 Kosovo (agg: 7-0)

First legs

Friday 24 October

Kosovo 0-4 Türkiye

Cyprus 3-2 Albania