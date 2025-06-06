Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Women's Nations League finals draw: Reaction

Friday, June 6, 2025

Germany will play France and Spain meet Sweden in October's semis; we round up the reaction to the finals draw.

Christian Wück's Germany will face Laurent Bonadei's France in October's semi-finals
Holders Spain will take on Sweden and Germany and France are matched after the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final ties were set. We round up the reaction following Friday's draw.

Women's Nations League finals

Semi-finals (24 & 28 October)
Germany vs France
Spain vs Sweden

Final & third-place play-off (28 November & 2 December)
Germany / France vs Spain / Sweden

Final schedule and match venues to be confirmed.

Germany vs France

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "It will be a difficult game. Every team that has made it to the finals have their qualities.

"We're delighted to have made it at all and now have the opportunity to reach the final. It will be two very, very close games against France."

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "This time it's a home-and-away format, which will add an interesting aspect. Germany had a great group stage, best scorers with 26 goals and second-best defence too, four goals conceded. They're a very strong side.

"Over two matches, there's always a chance to bounce back. It's no longer a one-shot game, and in the end I think the best team will go through."

Spain vs Sweden

Montse Tomé will aim to help Spain retain the Women's Nations League trophy, which she won last year in her first competition as head coach
Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "It will be a good game for sure. In the finals, all the teams are good, and if they have reached this phase it's because they have achieved their objectives. Sweden had strong opponents in their group and managed to reach the finals. They are a team we know, we have already faced them [in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals and their 2023/24 Women's Nations League group].

"We have to respect Sweden a lot, because it is a team that have always been at the highest level in the world, among the best in the world and have great players, like [Stina] Blackstenius, [Fridolina] Rolfö, who is in our league [with Barcelona] in the defensive line, or [Filippa] Angeldahl, who is also in the Spanish league [with Real Madrid].

Rebecka Blomqvist, Sweden forward, speaking to Sportbladet: "If you look at all the teams that are there, there are three incredibly good ones.

"Not that it wouldn't have mattered which team we get, but I think all the teams are difficult to face. From my side, you can't say that someone is better or worse."

