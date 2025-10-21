2025 Women's Nations League top scorers: Morávková, Thompson, Baltimore, Schüller, Wullaert

Slovakia's Tamara Morávková and Luxembourg's Amy Thompson were top scorers across the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League groups while France's Sandy Baltimore, Germany's Lea Schüller and Belgium's Tessa Wullaert led the way in League A.

2025 Women's Nations League overall top scorers 6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg) 5 Sandy Baltimore (France)

5 Fortesa Berisha (Albania)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

5 Lea Schüller (Germany)

5 Katerina Svitková (Czechia)

5 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

5 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

Both Slovakia and Luxembourg earned promotion from League C and the goals of Morávková and Thompson played a big part. Morávková's six goals included a single-game competition record four in the Matchday 3 win away to Gibraltar, while Thompson scored in four of Luxembourg's five victories.

Baltimore, Schüller and Wullaert all got five goals, the most in League A. Baltimore scored in France's last five games as they topped their group to qualify for the finals, while Schüller also aided Germany to a first-place finish, including a double in the qualifying-clinching 4-0 defeat of the Netherlands. Baltimore and Schüller are now set to face off in the semi-finals.

Wullaert got doubles in two vital Belgium wins as they beat England 3-2 at home and Portugal 3-0 away to finish third in their group, meaning a relegation play-off in late October. In the equivalent tie in the 2023/24 edition, Wullaert scored five, and her overall career total of 12 goals in Women's Nations League games is the most of any player, one ahead of Malta's Haley Bugeja.

In League B there were also three joint-top scorers on five goals: Albania's Fortesa Berisha, Slovenia's Zara Kramžar and Czechia's Katerina Svitková.

2025 Women's Nations League stats

League A top scorers

5 Sandy Baltimore (France)

5 Lea Schüller (Germany)

5 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

4 Aggie Beever-Jones (England)

4 Selina Cerci (Germany)

4 Esther González (Spain)

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

4 Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Iceland)

League B top scorers

5 Fortesa Berisha (Albania)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Katerina Svitková (Czechia)

4 Sofija Krajšumović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

4 Lara Prašnikar (Slovenia)

League C top scorers

6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

5 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Hat-tricks or better in the 2025 Women's Nations League

4 goals

Tamara Morávková (Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia) 04/04/2025, League C

3 goals

Lara Kazanchian (Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein), 21/02/2025, League C

Armisa Kuć (Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania), 25/02/2025, League C

Selina Cerci (Germany 6-1 Scotland) 08/04/2025, League A

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Iceland 3-3 Switzerland) 08/04/2025, League A

Aggie Beever-Jones (England 6-0 Portugal) 30/05/2025, League A

Esther González (Belgium 1-5 Spain) 30/05/2025, League A

Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar) 30/05/2025, League C

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden 6-1 Denmark) 03/06/2025, League A