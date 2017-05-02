France beat Czech hosts in front of competition-record crowd
Tuesday 2 May 2017
Czech Republic 1-2 France
A competition-record 10,219 crowd saw the hosts come up short in their Group A opener, Melvine Malard scoring both France goals.
- Melvine Malard opens scoring with sweet half-volley from edge of the box
- Andrea Stašková passes up fine chance to equalise from Eliška Dvořáková's ball
- Malard scores France's second following Selma Bacha corner
- Dvořáková's low ball from the right sets up Gabriela Šlajsová to score for Czechs
- Mickaela Cardia misses penalty and is denied by Olivie Lukášová in a late one-on-one
- Crowd of 10,219 at Doosan Arena – a Women's U17 best and Czech record for a women's game
- Next games (Friday): Czech Republic v Spain, Germany v France