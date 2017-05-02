Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

Štruncovy Sady Stadion - Plzen
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Czech Republic
1-2 -
France
      #CZEFRA

      France beat Czech hosts in front of competition-record crowd

      Tuesday 2 May 2017 by Ondřej Zlámal in Plzen

      Czech Republic 1-2 France
      A competition-record 10,219 crowd saw the hosts come up short in their Group A opener, Melvine Malard scoring both France goals.

      Melvine Malard wheels away after scoring against the Czech Republic
      Melvine Malard wheels away after scoring against the Czech Republic ©Sportsfile
      • Melvine Malard opens scoring with sweet half-volley from edge of the box
      • Andrea Stašková passes up fine chance to equalise from Eliška Dvořáková's ball
      • Malard scores France's second following Selma Bacha corner
      • Dvořáková's low ball from the right sets up Gabriela Šlajsová to score for Czechs
      • Mickaela Cardia misses penalty and is denied by Olivie Lukášová in a late one-on-one
      • Crowd of 10,219 at Doosan Arena – a Women's U17 best and Czech record for a women's game
      • Next games (Friday): Czech Republic v Spain, Germany v France
      Holders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch
      02/05/2017

      LiveHolders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch

      Spain 1-4 GermanyHolders Germany comfortably won a rematch of the 2016 final to join Friday opponents France on three Group A points.
      Lively England overwhelm Ireland
      02/05/2017

      LiveLively England overwhelm Ireland

      Republic of Ireland 0-5 EnglandPoppy Pattinson's early lob set the tone as John Griffiths' side made a big splash in Group B, Jessica Ngunga impressing in Pribram.
      Norway no match for the Netherlands
      02/05/2017

      LiveNorway no match for the Netherlands

      Norway 1-3 NetherlandsLynn Wilms, Kerstin Casparij and Williënne Ter Beek were on target at the Dutch got off to a positive start in Group B.
      Top