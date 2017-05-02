Holders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch
Tuesday 2 May 2017
Article summary
Spain 1-4 Germany
Holders Germany comfortably won a rematch of the 2016 final to join Friday opponents France on three Group A points.
Article top media content
Article body
- Holders Germany win 2016 final rematch to join France on three Group A points
- Germany takes game to Spain and are rewarded when Lena Oberdorf tucked the ball in following an uncleared corner
- Lena Uebach and Oberdorf direct matters in the Germany midfield as Spain spend much of the first half penned in their own half
- Spain had an early opportunity in the second half, but they commit to attacl, Melissa Kössler completes swift counterattack
- Eva Maria Navarro cuts deficit after just over an hour, latching on to Claudia Pina's well timed pass before sliding her shot past Stina Johannes
- Gianna Rackow seals Germany's win just a few minutes from time with a pinpoint 25-metre strike into top left-hand corner
- Fourth stroked in low by Sjoeke Nüsken as the Spain defence again overwhelmed
- Next games (Friday): Czech Republic v Spain, Germany v France