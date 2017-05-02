Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

TJ Přeštice - Přeštice
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Spain
1-4 -
Germany
      Holders Germany cruise in Spain final rematch

      Tuesday 2 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell

      Spain 1-4 Germany
      Holders Germany comfortably won a rematch of the 2016 final to join Friday opponents France on three Group A points.

      • Holders Germany win 2016 final rematch to join France on three Group A points
      • Germany takes game to Spain and are rewarded when Lena Oberdorf tucked the ball in following an uncleared corner
      • Lena Uebach and Oberdorf direct matters in the Germany midfield as Spain spend much of the first half penned in their own half
      • Spain had an early opportunity in the second half, but they commit to attacl, Melissa Kössler completes swift counterattack
      • Eva Maria Navarro cuts deficit after just over an hour, latching on to Claudia Pina's well timed pass before sliding her shot past Stina Johannes
      • Gianna Rackow seals Germany's win just a few minutes from time with a pinpoint 25-metre strike into  top left-hand corner
      • Fourth stroked in low by Sjoeke Nüsken as the Spain defence again overwhelmed
      • Next games (Friday): Czech Republic v Spain, Germany v France
