- 2016/17

Na Litavce - Pribram
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Republic of Ireland
0-5 -
England
      Lively England overwhelm Ireland

      Tuesday 2 May 2017 by Sergey Vorobyov at Na Litavce

      Republic of Ireland 0-5 England
      Poppy Pattinson's early lob set the tone as John Griffiths' side made a big splash in Group B, Jessica Ngunga impressing in Pribram.

      Poppy Pattinson (No3) is congratulated after putting England in front
      Poppy Pattinson (No3) is congratulated after putting England in front ©Sportsfile
      • Poppy Pattinson catches Irish goalkeeper Erica Turner off her line with early lob
      • Turner stranded again as Bethany May O'Donnell gets England's second
      • Defensive mix-up invites Jessica Ngunga to make it 3-0 before half-time
      • Impressive Ngunga sets up captain Lauren Hemp for England's fourth
      • Nicole Douglas completes emphatic win with close-range finish
      • Next games (Friday): Republic of Ireland v Norway, Netherlands v England
