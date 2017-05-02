Lively England overwhelm Ireland
Tuesday 2 May 2017
Article summary
Republic of Ireland 0-5 England
Poppy Pattinson's early lob set the tone as John Griffiths' side made a big splash in Group B, Jessica Ngunga impressing in Pribram.
Article top media content
Article body
- Poppy Pattinson catches Irish goalkeeper Erica Turner off her line with early lob
- Turner stranded again as Bethany May O'Donnell gets England's second
- Defensive mix-up invites Jessica Ngunga to make it 3-0 before half-time
- Impressive Ngunga sets up captain Lauren Hemp for England's fourth
- Nicole Douglas completes emphatic win with close-range finish
- Next games (Friday): Republic of Ireland v Norway, Netherlands v England