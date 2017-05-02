Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

- 2016/17

Domazlice Stadium - Domazlice
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
Norway
1-3 -
Netherlands
      #NORNED

      Norway no match for the Netherlands

      Tuesday 2 May 2017 by Ben Gladwell at Domazlice Stadium

      Norway 1-3 Netherlands
      Lynn Wilms, Kerstin Casparij and Williënne Ter Beek were on target at the Dutch got off to a positive start in Group B.

      The Netherlands have got off to a winning start in the Czech Republic
      The Netherlands have got off to a winning start in the Czech Republic ©Nivo Sparta
      • Lynn Wilms flicks Romée Leuchter's corner on at near post to put Dutch ahead
      • Kerstin Casparij doubles lead from close range after another Leuchter cross
      • Olaug Tvedten halves deficit with a spectacular 40-metre free-kick
      • Williënne Ter Beek tucks away Kirsten Van De Westeringh's pass to restore cushion
      • Norway create chances in the second half, but the Dutch hold on for victory
      • Next games (Friday): Republic of Ireland v Norway, Netherlands v England
      Top