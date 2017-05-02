Norway no match for the Netherlands
Tuesday 2 May 2017
Norway 1-3 Netherlands
Lynn Wilms, Kerstin Casparij and Williënne Ter Beek were on target at the Dutch got off to a positive start in Group B.
- Lynn Wilms flicks Romée Leuchter's corner on at near post to put Dutch ahead
- Kerstin Casparij doubles lead from close range after another Leuchter cross
- Olaug Tvedten halves deficit with a spectacular 40-metre free-kick
- Williënne Ter Beek tucks away Kirsten Van De Westeringh's pass to restore cushion
- Norway create chances in the second half, but the Dutch hold on for victory
- Next games (Friday): Republic of Ireland v Norway, Netherlands v England